PS5 Slim: Release date, price, specs, and rumors for thinner PlayStation 5 model

There’s little denying that the PlayStation 5 is an excellent console with tons of raw power, features, and a growing library of excellent games. It’s also pretty bulky and stands out a bit more as a result. The good news is that the rumor mill suggests the PlayStation 5 Slim is just around the corner. Here’s everything we know about the PS5 Slim release date, price, and features.

PS5 Slim: At a glance When is it coming out? The PS5 Slim will likely be formally announced in September of 2023.

The PS5 Slim will likely be formally announced in September of 2023. What's new? A shorter, lighter, and less wide design with a few other small tweaks.

A shorter, lighter, and less wide design with a few other small tweaks. How much will it cost? It is rumored to cost $399 but won’t come with a disc drive, making the PS5 Slim price tag similar to the PS5 Digital.

Will there be a PS5 Slim?

There’s no official word on when the PS5 Slim is coming, but it’s almost certainly happening. Not only is the Slim a tradition of the PlayStation line, but we’ve also seen several PS5 Slim leaks, including alleged video footage. Whether it will officially be called the PS5 Slim or if it’ll just replace the current design of a new PS5 is unknown.

What is the PS5 Slim release date?

Sony PS3: November 17, 2006

November 17, 2006 Sony PS3 Slim: September 1, 2009

September 1, 2009 Sony PS4: November 15, 2013

November 15, 2013 Sony PS4 Slim: September 15, 2016

September 15, 2016 Sony PS5: November 12, 2020 As you can see, the Slim models of the PS3 and PS4 both arrived in September, while the main models going back to the PS3 all launched in November. Typically, the Slim model also launches three years after the original model.

Between this and the rumors, we’ll likely see the PS5 Slim officially launch sometime Q4 2023.

What specs and features will the PS5 Slim have?

Unlike Pro models such as the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro, a PlayStation Slim console typically keeps almost all the same base specs as the main model. It just gets a new, smaller, and more refined look. Sometimes we’ve also seen new storage options as well.

According to the rumors, there are a few small changes to the hardware this time, but not by much. There are now two USB-C ports instead of one USB-C and USB-A port on the fort.

The new model also supposedly has a detachable disc drive accessory. This leads us to speculate the PS5 Slim will likely sell the drive separately, giving folks the option to buy a digital model now and upgrade to a disc drive later. It’s also very possible we could see bundles with the drive pre-installed.

As for the PS5 Slim design? It’s certainly smaller looking, but I wouldn’t call it slim. It is still very tall, though it’s rumored to be about five centimeters shorter. It also looks like it’s not nearly as wide and likely a bit lighter.

While it takes a lot of inspiration from the standard model, there are some new black accents on the case and other tweaks to help set it apart.

What will the PS5 slim price be? PlayStation 3: $499

$499 PlayStation 3 Slim: $299

$299 PlayStation 4: $399

$399 PlayStation 4 Slim: $299

$299 PlayStation 5: $499 As you can see, the Slim model is typically at least $100 cheaper than the standard version. With today’s economic situation, we are seeing more companies raise prices, so it’s harder to guess the PS5 Slim price.

Interestingly, Microsoft took its own guess when dealing with its court battle against the FTC. It suggested the PS5 Slim will arrive this year for $399.99. More than likely, this is just speculation, but this feels about right to us.

That also happens to be the same price as the current PS5 Digital. It’s very possible the PS5 Slim will follow the Digital model’s example by ditching the disc drive by default. Thankfully, it sounds like you’ll be able to add one, unlike the Slim.

Should you wait for the PS5 Slim?

Based on our knowledge, the PS5 Slim won’t change things up too much. It’s likely to cost around the same as the PS5 Digital, and with the addition of a drive, it’ll probably end up costing the same or just slightly more than the standard PS5 as well.

Let’s be blunt: these types of refreshes are more to the benefit of Sony than the user. Redesigning a few years in lets the company cut costs as the price and size of parts start to decrease. It’s also a great way to give Sony more attention and drive new sales to its console line.

So should you wait? If you like the PS5’s design already, you probably aren’t missing out on much if you just go out and buy the PS5 ($499 at Amazon) or PS5 Digital. After all, it is very probable the PS5 Slim won’t be any cheaper than the original PS5 family. All you’ll likely lose out on is a new design and an extra USB-C port on the front. It’s possible it could have a few improvements that make the system run a bit quieter too, but the PS5 wasn’t exactly that loud to begin with. Especially compared to my original PS4, which sounds a bit like a jet engine when my kids use it.

PS5 Slim: What we want to see

As we said, the PS5 Slim is expected to be a minor upgrade, and most of the changes will have more to do with design. Even so, there are a few small things we hope to see from the PS5 Slim.

A lighter overall weight would be nice for traveling with your PS5 Coming in at 9.3lbs, it’s fair to say the PS5 is relatively bulky and heavy. That’s true of its big rival, the Xbox Series X, as well, as it weighs even more at 9.7lbs. While we’ve come to expect big machines this gaming generation, the PS4 wasn’t nearly as massive at 6.2lbs. The Slim brought this down further to a rather light 4.6lbs. Even the PS4 Pro offered a lot of power while still weighing less at 7.3lbs.

Now that the components have been around for a few years, it should be possible for the PS5 Slim to shave off a noticeable amount of weight. At the very least, we’d like to see it drop down a bit closer to the PS4 Pro’s weight.

If you don’t travel with the PS5, this probably doesn’t matter much to you (after all, carrying a Nintendo Switch around would be much easier!). I tend to bring my PS5 when I visit my family, who all live about 5-6 hours away. Packing up the PS5, the cords, controllers, and all my games isn’t easy. Not only does it take up a lot of space, it’s just plain hefty.

As quiet a console as possible Most of the time, the PS5 is actually really quiet, much more so than my gaming laptop at least. At startup or under heavy loads, it can get a bit loud, though. Still, it’s not nearly as bad as the PS4 was.

The biggest culprit for noise tends to be the disc drive, which can be pretty loud from time to time. Here’s to hoping the PS5 Slim’s optional disc drive won’t be nearly as loud as its predecessor. Some improvements to the fans and heat management could also make the entire console whisper quiet.

A small price cut on the disc drive bundle

In our current economy, price increases are much more likely than decreases. In fact, the PS5 actually went up about $50 last year in every market save for the United States. This leads me to speculate that the PS5 Slim might actually cost a bit more in a way. I’m really hoping it doesn’t, though.

Let me explain. The rumors currently claim the PS5 Slim will price around $399, but the catch is it doesn’t come with a disc drive. Unlike the Digital, we expect it to have an optional add-on to let it use discs. We’re really hoping there’s a bundle that includes this add-on for just $100 or less — bringing the PS5 Slim and disc drive up to the same price as the standard PS5.

Still, part of me thinks Sony might be looking for a way to increase its pricing in the US. It’s already done it in other regions, but the US market is one of its most important. The US dollar is also fairly strong. Raising the PS5 up to $550 would look bad. But phasing it out slowly for a PS5 Slim that ditches the drive would allow them to upsell the add-on for, say, $150. This would effectively allow Sony to raise prices in a lower-key way that might go over some consumers’ heads.

