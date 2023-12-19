Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best streaming apps you can find on the PS5
The PlayStation 5 is a powerful gaming console with various multimedia features. With a growing selection of streaming apps available on the PS5, users can enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience in the comfort of their homes. Whether you’re a fan of movies, TV shows, documentaries, or live sports, there’s a streaming app that can cater to your interests. Here are the best streaming apps available on the PS5 from the PlayStation Store so you can get the most out of this cutting-edge gaming console.
PS5 streaming app categories:
Movie and TV apps
The PlayStation 5 is an impressive piece of hardware offerings some serious streaming power. It supports crisp 4K streaming across several apps on both the standard and digital editions. Of course, if you have the standard edition PS5, you can also enjoy 4K Blu-ray discs, but that’s not what we’re here for. Here are our top picks for movie and TV streaming apps you can download directly from the PlayStation Store:
Sports streaming apps
Now that the pandemic is over, sporting events are back in full swing. However, if you don’t yet feel comfortable attending a crowded stadium, why not stream the big game from the comfort of your couch? If you’re itching to get back to the action, here are the sports streaming apps to download:
- ESPN Plus
- WWE Network (Outside of the US)
- BT Sport
- DAZN
- NBC Sports
- CBS Sports
Animation apps
There’s nothing wrong with escaping to your favorite far-away worlds, and the PS5 makes it easier than ever. Whether you want to revisit timeless classics from Disney animation or binge your favorite anime series, Sony has reliable heavy-hitters. Check these PS5 animation streaming apps out:
Live TV PS5 streaming apps
Although the PS5 is a great way to say goodbye to your cable provider, sometimes you still want to enjoy live TV. Many of the apps above have you covered for live sports and next-day streaming, but consider these options for real-time TV:
Music apps
The PS5 is loaded with video streaming apps across almost all categories. If you want to set the mood with a playlist on the big screen, here are the best music streaming apps available on the PS5 console:
Other streaming apps
It’s tough to pack all of the PS5 streaming apps into specific categories. However, there are a few more options for you to consider. These deal mainly with video game streaming and user-uploaded content. Give these apps a try to round out your setup:
As we’ve seen, the PS5 offers users an impressive selection of streaming apps. From popular choices like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to more niche options like Crunchyroll and Funimation, the PS5 provides something for everyone. With the ability to stream live events, watch TV shows and movies on-demand, and enjoy music and other forms of entertainment, the PS5 is a versatile multimedia device that can provide a truly immersive streaming experience.