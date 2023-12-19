The best streaming apps you can find on the PS5

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The PlayStation 5 is a powerful gaming console with various multimedia features. With a growing selection of streaming apps available on the PS5, users can enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience in the comfort of their homes. Whether you’re a fan of movies, TV shows, documentaries, or live sports, there’s a streaming app that can cater to your interests. Here are the best streaming apps available on the PS5 from the PlayStation Store so you can get the most out of this cutting-edge gaming console.

PS5 streaming app categories:

Movie and TV apps

The PlayStation 5 is an impressive piece of hardware offerings some serious streaming power. It supports crisp 4K streaming across several apps on both the standard and digital editions. Of course, if you have the standard edition PS5, you can also enjoy 4K Blu-ray discs, but that’s not what we’re here for. Here are our top picks for movie and TV streaming apps you can download directly from the PlayStation Store: Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV Plus

Max

Hulu

Netflix

Peacock

Sports streaming apps

Now that the pandemic is over, sporting events are back in full swing. However, if you don’t yet feel comfortable attending a crowded stadium, why not stream the big game from the comfort of your couch? If you’re itching to get back to the action, here are the sports streaming apps to download: ESPN Plus

WWE Network (Outside of the US)

BT Sport

DAZN

NBC Sports

CBS Sports

Animation apps

Sony

There’s nothing wrong with escaping to your favorite far-away worlds, and the PS5 makes it easier than ever. Whether you want to revisit timeless classics from Disney animation or binge your favorite anime series, Sony has reliable heavy-hitters. Check these PS5 animation streaming apps out: Crunchyroll

Funimation

Disney Plus

Live TV PS5 streaming apps

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Although the PS5 is a great way to say goodbye to your cable provider, sometimes you still want to enjoy live TV. Many of the apps above have you covered for live sports and next-day streaming, but consider these options for real-time TV: Sling TV

Plex

Pluto TV

Tubi TV

Vudu

YouTube TV

Music apps

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

The PS5 is loaded with video streaming apps across almost all categories. If you want to set the mood with a playlist on the big screen, here are the best music streaming apps available on the PS5 console: Spotify

Apple Music

Amazon Music

Pandora

Tidal

Other streaming apps

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It’s tough to pack all of the PS5 streaming apps into specific categories. However, there are a few more options for you to consider. These deal mainly with video game streaming and user-uploaded content. Give these apps a try to round out your setup: Twitch

YouTube

VRV

Pluto TV As we’ve seen, the PS5 offers users an impressive selection of streaming apps. From popular choices like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to more niche options like Crunchyroll and Funimation, the PS5 provides something for everyone. With the ability to stream live events, watch TV shows and movies on-demand, and enjoy music and other forms of entertainment, the PS5 is a versatile multimedia device that can provide a truly immersive streaming experience.

Comments