Gone are the days of disc sharing, where you would lend a physical copy of a game to a friend to borrow. Nowadays, the whole process happens digitally. With gameshare, you can allow anyone signed into your PS5 console to play your games and media remotely. In return, you can also access the library of games on their console, even when either console is offline. Here’s how to gameshare on PS5.

QUICK ANSWER To gameshare on PS5, navigate to Settings--> Users and Accounts--> Other and select Console Sharing and Offline Play. Then, have your friend sign in to your console with their PSN account, and you will both have access to the game library on each other's consoles.

How to gameshare on PS5 Console sharing and offline play allow you to share your games and some PlayStation Plus subscription benefits with other players, such as online multiplayer. When you enable the feature, anyone signed into your PS5 console can access the library of games or media you have purchased and downloaded on their PS5. However, you can only do so with one other person at a time, so use the feature wisely.

To enable gameshare, navigate to Settings–> Users and Accounts.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down and select Other, then choose Console Sharing and Offline Play to enable the feature.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

After the person you’re game sharing with logs in to your console with their PSN account, they will have access to any of your compatible games from their PlayStation 5. To disable the feature, follow the same pathway outlined above.

You may be wondering if the gameshare feature goes both ways and thankfully, the answer is yes. Whoever you share with will have access to your library, and you’ll have access to any of the games on their console. The only catch is that only one of you can play the other’s games at a time, meaning you can’t be playing each other’s games simultaneously. But you can theoretically coordinate to get twice as many games for half the price with a trusted friend. Let’s keep that on the down-low.

FAQs

Can you Gameshare on PS5? Yes, you can gameshare with one other PSN account at a time on PS5.

Can you game share between PS4 and PS5? Yes, you can game share on PS4 and PS5 and even game share between them. However, you cannot download or play PS5 games on a PS4 console.

How many people can you gameshare with on PS5? You can gameshare with one other PSN account at a time.

Can you Gameshare disc games PS5? If you purchased a disc of a PS5 game, you would need to lend your friend the physical disc to play the game. They can, however, download the game via gameshare to have it ready to play.

Can you Gameshare on PS5 with more than one person? You can log into multiple PS5 consoles with your PSN account. However, only one person can simultaneously log in with your PSN account to use gameshare.

