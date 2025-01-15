Keeping your DualSense controller updated is critical in device maintenance and taking advantage of any improvements to the latest games’ adaptive triggers or haptic vibrations. Here’s how to update the PS5 controller.

QUICK ANSWER When an update is available, you will immediately see a notification on the screen when you turn on your PS5. Connect the DualSense controller to the PS5 console wirelessly, or with the provided USB cord, and follow the on-screen instructions. If you want to update the PS5 controller manually, go to Settings > Accessories > Controller (General) > DualSense Wireless Controller Device Software. If you are using a PC, download the DualSense firmware updater app.

How to update your PS5 controller When you first set up your PS5, it will allow you to update your controller or remind you after 24 hours. You will automatically receive a similar notification whenever a new firmware update is released. Ensure your PS5 controller is fully charged, and your PS5 is connected to the internet before you begin.

Previously, you had to plug your controller into your PS5 console using a USB cable to update it. However, since Sony’s 7.00 firmware update, the DualSense device software can be updated wirelessly, saving you the scramble to find a cord. Now, you just need to connect the DualSense wirelessly while the PS5 is on, and a prompt will appear when an update is available. Select Update Now to begin the process.

After that, sit back, relax, and wait for the update to complete. The process should only take a few minutes.

After downloading the update, you will return to the PS5 home screen. Have fun gaming with your newly updated DualSense!

How to update the PS5 controller manually If you missed the notification to update your PS5 controller, or feel like the notification isn’t coming through, don’t worry. You can also start it manually from the settings! Launch the Settings. Go into Accessories. Select Controller (General). Pick DualSense Wireless Controller Device Software.

How to force an update to your PS5 controller Before you could update your controller through the settings, and had to rely on the notification, some PS5 owners were tricking the console into bringing up the controller update notification. You can do this if you’re running older PS5 software, for any reason. Or if the settings isn’t pulling up the update you’re looking for, which also seems unlikely.

We don’t usually recommend this process, though. Some report their controllers bricking afterward, so follow these steps at your discretion. First, turn off the internet connection by navigating to Settings > Network > Settings > Connect to the internet.

Second, change the date to Settings > System > Date and Time > Set Manually. Changing the day alone should do the trick. When done, press OK.

Third, delete the controller by navigating to Settings > Accessories > General > Bluetooth Accessories. Select the connected controller and choose Delete.

Fourth, turn off your PS5 console by pressing and holding the power button until the system turns off. Lastly, connect your controller to the PS5 console with a USB cable and turn on the PS5. Once it’s on, press the PS button on your controller, and the prompt to update your controller should show up. Again, we recommend waiting for your controller to notify you of an update, but if you missed it, you could use the above steps as a last resort. Your DualSense is now updated and ready to use. Remember to keep your console system software as well, as this can help ensure optimal compatibility between the console and the controller.

FAQs

How do I update my PS5 controller on PC? PC gamers who use a PS5 controller can now update the DualSense with the latest firmware from Windows 11 and select Windows 10 devices. Download the DualSense firmware updater app and connect the controller to your PC with a USB-C cable to update the latest version.

What did the PS5 controller update do? Most updates improve system performance and stability and fix any issues that PlayStation players report. It’s good device maintenance to keep your controller up to date.

Can the PS5 controller be updated wirelessly? Yes, after PS5’s 7.0 firmware update, DualSense controllers can wirelessly update without connecting them to the console using a USB cable.

