How impressive are the PS5 specs? Here's what you need to know.

The PlayStation 5 launched in late 2020. Despite initial availability issues, you can easily find a console and its growing catalog of next-gen games. But what if you’re still undecided and are perhaps considering an Xbox Series X instead? Check out our PS5 review for our thoughts on the console. Find the complete list of PS5 specs below.

Sony Playstation 5

What are the PS5 specs?

In the almost seven years between the PS4 release and the PS5 release, there have been some considerable technological improvements in gaming. The PS5 supports 8K graphics at 60Hz or 4K output at a 120Hz refresh rate. You can expect visuals to be crisper and more realistic, sounds to immerse you in your game better, and so much more. I’ll touch more on the difference in specs between the PS4 and the PS5 later. But for now, I want to stress how impressive the PlayStation 5 setup is. The PS5 nearly matches gaming PC performance, especially with its support for ultrawide monitors.

Check out the table below for a full PS5 spec rundown. Remember that the standard PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition have the same specs, except for the Blu-ray drive.

PS5 Specs CPU

AMD Ryzen Zen 2

8 Cores/16 Threads

Variable frequency, up to 3.5GHz

GPU

AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine

10.28 Teraflops

36 CUs @ 2.23GHz

Ray Tracing Acceleration

RAM

16GB GDDR6/256-bit

448GB/s Bandwidth

Internal Storage

Custom 825GB SSD

5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)

Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

Expandable Storage

NVMe SSD slot

External Storage

USB HDD support

Optical Drive

4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Up to 100GB/disc

Video Out

Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs

VVR (specified by HDMI version 2.1)

Audio

"Tempest" 3D AudioTech



PS5 SSD Size The PS5 has an NVMe-based SSD, or Solid State Drive, with a maximum capacity of 825GB. This quick new drive can read data at 5.5GB per second. This might not be too impressive for longtime PC gamers, but this is the first time Sony put an SSD in a console instead of a spinning HDD. The difference is immediately noticeable.

SSDs have more bandwidth than HDDs, so data is loaded directly from the SSD when needed instead of potentially needless data overwhelming the RAM. The result is that your gaming experience is more seamless and immersive.

Sony made this change with loading speeds in mind. Whether that’s loading time to get into the game itself or loading screens between areas when you’re fast-traveling, having an SSD instead of an HDD makes those loading screens almost obsolete. This will significantly improve your gaming experience because you can spend more time playing and waiting less.

You only have 667GB of storage for games; the PS5 OS takes up the rest. Many PS5 games, like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Far Cry 6, require a lot more than 100GB each, so you might need to expand your storage sooner rather than later. The internal storage is expandable using a compatible M.2 SSD Drive with up to 4TB or more storage space. You can also plug in an external drive to bulk up your capacity, but you won’t get the advantage of quicker load times from the internal SSD.

PS5 CPU The PS5 has an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU (Central Processing Unit) with a variable frequency (up to 3.5GHz). Variable frequencies are significant so that your PS5 doesn’t always have to use the complete 3.5GHz if it doesn’t need it to run the game smoothly.

PS5 RAM The PS5 has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM or Random Access Memory. RAM is an active and essential component of any gaming console, and it’s nice that PlayStation has included the newest version, GDDR6, which has increased capacity and bandwidth.

As mentioned earlier, the PS5 also uses RAM much more efficiently now that it can load data directly from the SSD faster.

PS5 Graphics This is one category in particular in the PS5 specs shine. The graphics card is also custom-made by AMD. The PS5 has an RDNA 2-based GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) that promises up to 10.28 teraflops of computing power using variable frequencies of up to 2.23GHz.

In addition to the PS5’s GPU allowing for a much higher resolution in games, it also features ray tracing. Ray tracing helps light look more realistic in video games; it mimics how light reflects on water surfaces, how light breaks through overhead trees, etc. Developers that take advantage of this excellent feature will help make their games feel more lifelike and immersive.

PS5 3D Audio The PS5 features built-in “Tempest” 3D AudioTech. In PlayStation’s blog post, Sony mentioned wanting all players to experience immersive audio, not just those who could afford high-end speaker systems.

The 3D audio on the PS5 creates greater suspense while playing intense games or greater tranquility while playing peaceful games. Sound is an essential aspect of the video game experience, and this audio upgrade takes it to new heights. As we discovered during our review, Sony’s Pulse 3D headset is a great companion for 360-degree sound.

PS5 specs vs PS4 specs

Internal storage is one of the most considerable differences between the PS5 and the PS4. The PS5 has an 825GB SSD, whereas the PS4 has a 500GB HDD. Aside from the difference in storage space, having a console powered by an SSD instead of an HDD makes it load much faster.

PlayStation’s hardware lead, Mark Cerny, explained that it takes the PS4 about 20 seconds to load about 1GB of data. He stated that the goal with the PS5 was to load about 5GB of data in a single second. In practical terms, load times were pretty much non-existent in our testing. There really is no comparison with older consoles here.

Besides upgrading from an HDD to an SSD, the PlayStation 5 also upgrades the CPU, GPU, RAM, I/O throughput, and optical drive for discs. The PS4 had an eight-core AMD Jaguar CPU with a 1.6GHz, compared to the PS5’s eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU; an AMD Radeon-based GPU with only 1.84 teraflops in the PS4 compared to 10.28 teraflops in the PS5, and 8GB of GDDR5 in the PS4 compared to 16GB to GDDR6 in the PS5.

Find the complete breakdown of PS5 specs vs PS4 specs below.

PS5 Standard PS5 Digital PS4 Pro PS4 CPU

PS5 Standard 3.5GHz eight-core AMD Zen 2

PS5 Digital 3.5GHz eight-core AMD Zen 2

PS4 Pro 2.13 GHz eight-core AMD Jaguar

PS4 1.6GHz GHz eight-core AMD Jaguar

Performance

GPU

PS5 Standard 10.3 Teraflops

36 CUs @ 2.23GHz

Custom AMD RDNA 2 based GPU

PS5 Digital 10.3 Teraflops

36 CUs @ 2.23GHz

Custom AMD RDNA 2 based GPU

PS4 Pro 4.20 Teraflops

36 CUs @ 911MHz

Custom AMD Radeon-based GPU

PS4 1.84 Teraflops

18 CUs @ 800MHz

Custom AMD Radeon-based GPU

RAM

PS5 Standard 16GB GDDR6

448GB/s bandwidth

PS5 Digital 16GB GDDR6

448GB/s bandwidth

PS4 Pro 8GB GDDR5

218GB/s bandwidth

PS4 8GB GDDR5

176GB/s bandwidth

Storage

PS5 Standard 825 GB SSD (667 GB usable)

NVMe

Replaceable

PS5 Digital 825 GB SSD (667 GB usable)

NVMe

Replaceable

PS4 Pro 1TB HDD

SATA

Replaceable

PS4 500GB HDD

SATA

Replaceable

Optical disk

PS5 Standard 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray optical drive

PS5 Digital None

PS4 Pro Blu-ray optical drive

PS4 Blu-ray optical drive

Dimensions

PS5 Standard 39.1 x 25.9 x 10.4cm

4.5kg

PS5 Digital 39.1 x 25.9 x 9.1cm

3.9kg

PS4 Pro 32.7 x 29.4 x 5.5cm

3.3kg

PS4 30.4 x 27.4 x 5.3cm

2.8kg



Overall, everything has received a massive upgrade, and you can expect games to look crisper, sound fuller, and load faster on the new PlayStation console.

What does the PS5 look like?

The PlayStation 5 features a sleek black-and-white design. Sony has since released a series of colored plates you can replace the white ones with. While the console is usually shown (and looks best) vertically, you can also place it horizontally. You can switch the plastic base between the two layouts, making fitting into your entertainment center easier.

There are two different versions of the new PlayStation console. One version has a disc drive that can support Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, while the other is 100% digital with no disc drive included. The digital-only version has a slightly slimmer design due to the lack of a bulky disc drive. I applaud PlayStation for trying something new and innovative with their design, even if it doesn’t please everyone — something we can’t say the same for the new Xbox Series X.

PS5 specs FAQs

Does the PS5 Digital have the same specs? Yes, both the PS5 Digital and Disc consoles have the same specs, aside from the 4K/Blu-ray drive.

Does the PS5 or Xbox have better specs? Both consoles have similar specs, though the Xbox Series X has a slightly bigger GPU and more usable internal storage space. The PS5, on the other hand, supports 3D audio and has a USB-C port.

Is the PS5 4K or 8K? You can use the PS5 with an 8K TV, but you won’t benefit from games running at that full resolution. Most PS5 titles support 4K at 60 frames per second.

When did the PS5 launch? The PS5 launched in November 2020.

