Somewhat ironically, Verizon is declared the most reliable network in new report

TL;DR The latest RootMetrics’ State of the Mobile Union report is in, and it seems Verizon has outperformed itself across many major categories.

Not surprisingly, Verizon did not lead in network speed, with T-Mobile and AT&T tied for fastest.

Keep in mind, real-world network performance varies by location, so national rankings may not reflect individual user experiences.

Verizon has taken a reputational hit over the last few years. There are many reasons for this shift. Some feel Verizon has dropped the ball when it comes to network quality and performance, but there have also been staff cuts, inconsistent promises, and other issues. Most recently, Verizon suffered a major service outage that affected a large portion of customers across its network. Despite its current reputation, Verizon is still far from down and out. In fact, it is riding relatively high in the latest State of the Mobile Union report from RootMetrics.

RootMetrics awards different categories for metrics such as network reliability, network speed, 5G performance, and call and text performance. Verizon swept most categories, winning awards for overall performance, network reliability, network responsiveness, data performance, and video performance. It also tied with AT&T for call and text performance.

This result feels a bit ironic given the recent service outage. Of course, even Verizon’s rivals have experienced similar issues in the past. As long as outages are not a recurring problem, they tend to be easier to overlook over time, though the timing here is hard to ignore.

A quick visit to any major online community will also reveal many users voicing concerns about Verizon’s reliability and performance that go beyond recent events. So why the contrast? The reality is that cellular network performance is not always straightforward.

There are many factors that influence these metrics. Some networks perform better in rural areas, some excel in major cities, and others may be slower overall but more consistent. That’s why there are so many major surveys, and why their results often differ.

You might notice that speed has not been emphasized here. This is one area where Verizon did not win or tie. Instead, T-Mobile and AT&T shared the top spot, which is not surprising.

Last year, T-Mobile earned multiple fastest-network awards from firms like Ookla and JD Power. AT&T also made significant network upgrades late last year that improved its 5G performance.

The key takeaway is that a carrier claiming to be the “best” does not guarantee the same experience in every market. Even multiple awards from different firms may not translate to better performance where you live.

It’s generally a good idea to try all three major networks before committing long-term. Retesting alternative networks every three to six years can be worthwhile, as a lot can change in that time. It’s also easier than ever to test another carrier, since many prepaid and postpaid providers now offer free trials that can be activated instantly using a spare eSIM slot.

