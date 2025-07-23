AT&T and T-Mobile now both claim the best network crown, but which one is really the best?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T was named best network by Rootmetrics, while T-Mobile claims the Speedtest crown, showing there’s no single “best” carrier for everyone.

Different awards use different methods, so the right carrier depends on your priorities and where you live.

Local coverage varies a lot, so always check how each carrier performs in your area before deciding.

Recently, Rootmetrics awarded AT&T as the best network for the first half of 2025. This might sound strange if you’ve seen T-Mobile’s latest ads, which claim that after years of Verizon being on top, the Uncarrier now holds the crown. So which is it, AT&T or T-Mobile? And where does Verizon stand in all of this? The truth is, there’s really no such thing as “the best” network; the right choice depends on your needs and location.

First, it helps to understand there’s more than one major report carriers use to declare themselves the best. T-Mobile’s results come from the Ookla Speedtest Awards, while AT&T’s victory is thanks to Rootmetrics. These two testing systems use different methods. Ookla’s Speedtest Awards rely mostly on user-initiated test results, while Rootmetrics combines crowdsourced data with independent, on-the-ground testing, which some people consider more thorough.

According to the latest Rootmetrics report, AT&T had the best overall network performance nationally and at the state level. Verizon was recognized for the most reliable 5G experience, while T-Mobile stood out for fastest 5G and highest availability in major cities. As you can see, these results don’t necessarily line up with the Speedtest results.

So which one should you trust? Honestly, both have value, but neither tells the whole story. These are different testing approaches, and it’s worth noting that Ookla actually owns Rootmetrics now, which blurs the lines even more. On top of that, these awards are not really about consumers alone— different methods can produce different winners, making it easier to reach licensing agreements with multiple telecoms over the use of awards in advertising. There’s even more awards out there, like the new J.D. Power award, which claimed Verizon as the best 5G network.

That’s not to say there’s anything shady going on. Both companies report the data they gather honestly, and it’s helpful to have multiple measurements since not everyone values the same things. Speedtest tends to focus more on raw speed, while Rootmetrics puts a bit more weight on reliability and consistency.

Both tests offer useful insight and can give you a general idea of each carrier’s strengths. Still, the most important thing is to check coverage in your own area, since the best carrier for you might be different from the national winner. Having tried all three major networks myself, I’ve found that each city or region can give you a totally different experience, even with top-tier postpaid plans.

Keep in mind that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to settle for postpaid, of course, as there are plenty of great prepaid providers that run on all three major networks. That said, there are a few broad truths that tend to hold up about each network, regardless of your provider: AT&T : Best for consistency and reliability in its core markets, though it can slow down a lot if you’re outside those zones.

: Best for consistency and reliability in its core markets, though it can slow down a lot if you’re outside those zones. T-Mobile : Typically fastest in cities and has strong urban coverage, but still struggles more than others in some rural areas.

: Typically fastest in cities and has strong urban coverage, but still struggles more than others in some rural areas. Verizon: Doesn’t always dominate in any one area, but offers solid rural coverage, a huge national footprint, and tends to be the most consistent for domestic travel, at least in my experience. For my needs as someone who lives rurally but likes to travel, Verizon’s network has been the most reliable, even if it’s not the “best” at everything. In the end, there’s no one right answer. Vote in the poll or share your thoughts in the comments.

