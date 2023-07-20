Stuck with your current carrier? An esim free trial is a good way to shop around

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Although switching carriers isn’t a hard process, it’s one many of us are reluctant to take. Maybe you’ve been with the same carrier for years and are afraid of jumping ship. It’s also possible you could be facing carrier fees or will have to pay off devices before making a move. Either way, you want to be sure what you switch to is better than what you came from. That’s where an eSIM free trial comes in handy.

There are actually quite a few carriers that allow you to try their networks for free, though the length of the trial will vary significantly. Even better, eSIM technology means all you really have to do is download an app and go through a few steps to get started. Let’s jump right in and discuss all the eSIM free trial options available to you. Don’t have eSIM support on your phone? A few of these carriers will send you a physical SIM card instead.

Can you test-drive one of the big three carriers for free? Verizon and T-Mobile both offer eSIM free trials to everyday consumers, though sadly, AT&T does not.

If you want to try out AT&T’s network, the easiest way to do it is through a Cricket eSIM trial. Just be aware Cricket won’t have the roaming agreements or the data prioritization you’d get with AT&T directly. In other words, it’ll help give you a rough idea if AT&T works for you, but it won’t be a 100% accurate picture.

As for T-Mobile and Verizon? We’ll run you through how to get started with their free trials next.

T-Mobile free trial: Get three whole months on the T-Mobile network for free

T-Mobile’s Network Pass gives you three whole months on T-Mobile’s network with 50GB of data a month. Signing up is super easy; all you need is the T-Mobile app and a phone with eSIM support. Just be aware there are no phone numbers provided for this trial, it’s a data-only experience.

Here’s how to get started: Download the app from Google Play or the App Store. Once you install the app, you’ll find a Sample the T-Mobile experience option. Click on it and follow the prompts. It’ll confirm eligibility from there. Provided your phone works with it, you’ll be up and running in less than ten minutes. No credit card is required.

Verizon free trial: 100GB of data and 30 days of access

Verizon’s offer isn’t quite as generous as T-Mobile’s offer, but you still get 30 days of service with access to the 5G Ultra Wideband network. The trial might be shorter, but you get a bit more. First, there’s 100GB of data. Second, you’ll actually get a temporary phone number you can use to test out calling as well.

Here’s how to get started: Install the My Verizon app from Google Play or the App Store. At the top of the app, you’ll see an option labeled Start Free Trial. Click on this. Next, you’ll be put through a test to check eligibility. If your phone is supported, you’ll be asked a few questions. Once those are provided, you’ll have access to Verizon’s 5G network. Again, no credit cards are required here.

Prepaid carriers offer free trials as well

US Mobile free trial: 100 days, but several hoops are required

Thought Verizon was generous? US Mobile gives you 100 days free and uses Verizon’s network. You’ll get 50GB of data and unlimited talk and text during the trial. The only catch with US Mobile is that you have to transfer your number. That is a pretty big catch. Don’t want to deal with that? US Mobile also offers 30 days for 50% off with a new number. That means you can get started for $10 and get 15GB of data.

Transferring a number to a service that you might not keep means you’ll likely have to run through the number transfer process again if you don’t stick with US Mobile. Even worse, you’ll have to cancel your existing service to do this. One way around this would be to get a second line via a prepaid service with a new number and keep it for just a month, then use it for this trial. Honestly, it’s up to you if US Mobile’s trial is worth those extra hoops, though.

Another downside to US Mobile is it does require a credit check and will automatically renew your plan if you don’t cancel within 30 days. Still interested? Here’s how to get started: Head off to US Mobile’s sign-up page. Click on 100 days absolutely free or 30 days for 50%. You’ll be asked to create an account, providing your number, name, email, and a password. You’ll next be asked how to get started: either via eSIM or with a free physical SIM kit. Once you’ve filled n the instructions, you’ll be asked to agree to the terms and conditions and press Continue. Follow through the rest of the steps to activate the service.

Google Fi eSIM trial: Try it out for a week and see if you like it

The Google Fi eSIM trial is pretty skimpy compared to everything else we’ve seen on this list so far. The trial gives you seven days of unlimited calls, texts, and data (up to 10GB at full speed), as well as hotspot tethering and Fi Wireless’ built-in VPN features. Just be aware a credit card is required for this trial, and you have to be a truly new customer. You are ineligible if you’ve used Fi Wireless in the last eighteen months.

Here’s how to get started: Head to Google Fi’s trial page and click on the Get Started button. A new page will open, requiring you to sign in with your Gmail account. You’ll be asked if you are “Ready to try Fi?” Click Continue. Youll be asked to verify your home address next. Enter info and press Continue. Next it’ll ask you to enter your card info or pick an existing card. It’ll show you the plan details for Simply Unlimited. Press Continue with Trial in the lower part of the screen. You’ll be asked to agree to the carrier’s terms. Press I accept. It’ll now ask you to get the app in order to set up service on your phone. Install the app and follow the prompts.

Mint eSIM trial: Get 7-days access, though in very limited form

Mint is the most miserly of the free eSIM trials. There are only seven days of access like Fi, but you also get a pretty insignificant amount of access during those seven days: 250MB of data, 250 texts, and 250 minutes. Still, it’s enough to see at least if Mint Mobile is a good match for you and it’s just another way to try out T-Mobile’s network. Need more time to decide? Mint Mobile offers a one-time trial of 3-months of unlimited talk, text, and data for $15.

Here’s how to get started with the free Mint eSIM trial: Start by going to Mint’s free trial landing page. You’ll be asked to provide your phone brand and model, then click Get Started. If your phone is compatible, you’ll be asked to enter your email to receive an invite. The invite will tell you everything you need to get started, which starts with the app. Once the app is installed, you can order your trial SIM kit or activate via eSIM. Follow the steps, and you’ll be up and running in minutes.

Cricket Wireless free trial: Try out AT&T’s network for 2 weeks

There might not be an official AT&T free trial, but the AT&T-owned Cricket is a good way to experience the AT&T network, as we mentioned briefly before. Cricket Wireless gives would-be users 14 days with the service, providing unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of data. This includes access to the LTE and 5G networks. Here’s how to get started with Cricket’s free trial: Download the tryCricket app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You’ll be asked to confirm your phone compatibility. If it will work you can order a SIM kit or activate an eSIM instantly. Follow the prompts to activate. If you have an eSIM, you’ll have service working in under 15 minutes.

