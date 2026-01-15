Now that the Verizon outage is over, here's how to claim your $20 credit

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon users experienced a widespread service interruption yesterday.

With service now restored, the carrier is offering a $20 credit for users affected by it.

You can claim your credit by opening the MyVerizon app.

Right now, Verizon users across the US are starting to get back to normalcy after a bumpy day of wireless service interruptions. Maybe you just got a massive influx of texts as your phone finally restored connectivity to the company’s towers. And as Verizon cleans up the pieces from this messy incident, it’s extending a small olive branch to the subscribers affected.

While Verizon officially reported the outrage resolved late last night, in an update this morning the carrier announces its remedial plans to credit users for that lengthy service interruption. If you’re a Verizon user and you experienced the outage, you’re due a $20 account credit.

That’s reasonably generous — something Verizon seems well aware of as it notes that $20 is enough money that “this covers multiple days of service” for many subscribers.

Alright, willing to let bygones be bygones — or not, but you still want that $20, anyway? All you need to do to claim it is fire up the MyVerizon app. There, you should see the $20 offer extended to you, and you just need to accept it.

What if you’re reading all this, and $20 sounds good, but as far as you can tell, your Verizon phone still can’t get online? Even with the network back up and running, your phone may still be confused about its cellular connection status, and Verizon suggests that a quick reboot could be all it takes to sort you out.

Sure, the next outage is going to be a question of “when,” not “if,” but we’re still happy to see a carrier be so upfront about its failings: This credit isn’t meant to make up for what happened. No credit really can. But it’s a way of acknowledging our customers’ time and showing that this matters to us. And you know what, Verizon? It’s appreciated.

