Snapseed has handy new camera tools to help you line up your shots

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Snapseed version 4.0.8 includes options to add grid lines and a level to the app’s camera viewfinder.

Both new features are customizable, with multiple grid and level types to choose from.

Snapseed v4.0.8 is rolling out via the Play Store now.

Snapseed got a huge overhaul in version 4.0, finally bringing the Android version up to speed with the iOS experience. Released in May, the latest redesign of Snapseed is both a photo editor and a camera app, complete with optional manual controls for things like focus and exposure. A new update for the app is rolling out now, and it brings with it more options mobile photography enthusiasts will appreciate.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the latest version of Snapseed includes options to add grid lines and a level to the app’s camera UI. Both are valuable tools for helping compose a shot, and are staples in other camera apps — including the stock camera app on Pixel phones.

Both new options are customizable. For grid lines, Snapseed gives users the choice between the standard rule of thirds 3 x 3 grid, a 2 x 2 grid that divides your viewfinder into quadrants, or a grid based on the golden ratio. The new level can help you line a shot up with the horizon, or to get a perfectly straight-on shot of a flat surface like a table or the ground.

9to5 points out that even after this new update, the Android version of Snapseed is still missing some functionality present in the iOS app: On iPhone, users can choose their image file format and optionally attach location metadata to photos taken using Snapseed. Porting those features over to Android is probably on Google’s radar, but given how long the Android app was neglected before its recent updates, we could be in for a long wait.

The new grid line and level options are available in Snapseed version 4.0.8. That update is rolling out now.

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