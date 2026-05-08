Snapseed's eagerly awaited 4.0 update is now hitting Android devices

TL;DR Snapseed hasn’t seen an Android update in almost two years.

Last year iOS got a major 3.0 release, but it passed Android by.

After teasing a new 4.0 update earlier this week, it’s now starting to arrive.

We knew it was coming: Earlier this week, Snapseed lead Giles Ochs teased that the eagerly awaited 4.0 update was just about to land, bringing Android users some long-overdue upgrades. And now, just ahead of the weekend, that new version is finally rolling out.

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Over on Snapseed’s Play Store listing, we now see that the app reports being updated on May 8. But it looks like availably is still pretty limited — Google may be doing a staged rollout — as we’re getting the old May 2024 2.22 release when attempting to install on many devices.

Snapseed got a major 3.0 upgrade last summer, but that release only landed on iOS. We went hands-on with Snapseed on the iPhone a few months back, and were extremely impressed by what we saw — making the absence of an equivalent Android version all the more frustrating. But now, with this week’s 4.0 release, both platforms should finally be hitting feature parity.

Why the Play Store isn’t serving the update to everyone just yet, we can already see an updated about page outlining the features users can expect in the 4.0 update:

What’s New Redesigned UI: Faster editing, a new favorites bar, and streamlined tool views.

Core Upgrades: Non-destructive & Batch editing are here!

Pro Features: Smart Masking, Snapseed Camera, and major updates to Portrait & Film.

New Tools: Master color & lighting with Color HSL, Dehaze, Halation, and Bloom.

If the update hasn’t hit your phone yet, don’t worry — it’s on the way. If you just can’t wait, Snapseed’s 4.0 is available to sideload over on the GApps Leaks Telegram channel. We’re already loading it onto our devices, and look forward to bringing you a thorough hands-on soon!

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