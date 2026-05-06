The wait is almost over: Snapseed 4.0 is finally coming to Android

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Snapseed 4.0 is set to arrive on both iOS and Android this week.

The update was teased by Snapseed product lead Giles Ochs in an Instagram post.

No other details about the latest version have been revealed, but many Android users, including us, have been awaiting its arrival.

Snapseed has been having a moment in 2026. The long-running Google-owned photo editor was suddenly interesting again, but the most exciting new part of its revived experience was an iOS-only experience, while Android users were left pressing their faces against the window. That wait now looks almost over, with Snapseed 4.0 set to arrive on Android this week.

The news comes from an Instagram post by Giles Ochs, Snapseed’s product lead. The short video quickly flicks through comments from people asking when the refreshed Snapseed experience is coming to Android, then ends with a card that says: “Snapseed 4.0 out on iOS and Android this week.” Ochs’ caption is similarly direct: “The wait is almost over. Snapseed 4.0.”

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

That’s likely to be welcome news if you’ve been waiting for Google’s revamped Snapseed camera experience to make its way beyond iOS. Earlier this year, we tried the newer Snapseed camera experience on iPhone and came away wanting an Android version as soon as possible. Our main complaint was a fair one: This is a Google app, so how did iPhone get the fun bit first?

The iOS version stood out for its more analog-style camera controls and film-like simulations inspired by familiar names like Kodak Portra and Fujifilm Superia. Snapseed 4.0’s exact Android feature list hasn’t been spelled out yet, but the Instagram post makes clear we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Follow