Those smartphone price hikes we've feared look like they're about to start

Data centers powering AI software have been gobbling up memory supplies in recent months, driving up the cost of both flash storage and RAM. This memory crunch is leading to higher manufacturing costs for consumer goods like smartphones, and new reporting suggests that big players like Samsung and Apple will raise prices on their 2026 releases to keep up.

Korean-language outlet Aju News reports that the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be the first major smartphone release to come with a price hike caused by the current memory shortage; the phone is expected to cost 10% more than Xiaomi 15 Ultra that was released in March. The report goes on to say that the next generation of smartphones generally, including the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 18, will also see higher launch prices.