Siri just beat Gemini to the punch with a great new customization tool

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s announcing its latest Siri upgrades at WWDC 2026 today.

Those include new options for customizing the sound of Siri’s voice output.

Separate sliders let you dial in the exact speed and expressiveness you want.

Apple is in the middle of showing off its latest advancements at the company’s 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference — including a major, Gemini-powered overhaul to Apple Intelligence. And while that understandably includes a lot of features that feel very similar to what we can do with Gemini on Android, we’re learning about at least a few that Google badly needs to copy, including a handy way to tweak how your voice assistant sounds.

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Gemini already offers a fair amount of flexibility when it comes to how it sounds, letting us pick from a variety of voice options. And while we’re free to pick the one that sounds best to us, all these options are fixed — each has their own, pitch, tone, and vibe, but you can’t further tweak those, somewhat limiting your options. But with its next-gen Siri, Apple is letting users directly adjust some of these:

Apple

After choosing the base voice, users can change the speed of its output with that “Pace” slider, and adjust its tone with “Expressivity.” Depending on how fine-grained you want to go there, that ultimately gives Apple’s voice assistant a lot more variety in its output than what’s currently possible from Gemini.

It’s just a small feature, sure, but one we’re already feeling slightly jealous about over on the Android side of the fence.

Does Gemini need Siri-style voice customization? 32 votes Absolutely! Why didn't Google do this first? 53 % Not really. Gemini already offers a LOT of voice options. 47 %

Does that include you? Let us know what you think about Apple introducing this option ahead of Google in the poll above, and maybe share some love for your favorite Gemini voice option down in the comments.

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