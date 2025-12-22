Breaking: The second One UI 8.5 beta is now rolling out

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the second One UI 8.5 beta update to some Galaxy S25 series owners.

This software is rolling out to users in Germany, India, Korea and the UK, according to Samsung watcher Tarun Vats.

One UI 8.5 introduces more customizable quick settings, improved clock/weather apps, and much more.

Samsung kicked off the One UI 8.5 beta program a couple of weeks ago with the release of the first beta update for the Galaxy S25 series. Now, the company has released the second One UI 8.5 beta update.

According to tipster Tarun Vats, the One UI 8.5 beta release is rolling out now to Galaxy S25 series owners in India. Oddly enough, the tipster explained that the Indian beta program is skipping the first beta and jumping straight to the second One UI 8.5 beta. This second beta software bears a version number ending in ZYLH. Vats added that the second beta is also rolling out to users in Germany, Korea, and the UK.

The tipster says that this update has a host of bug fixes. Some issues that have been addressed include stutter when tapping the “View More” menu during a call, the volume-up key not working in some situations, third-party app crashes, and several quick panel bugs.

Keen on trying out the One UI 8.5 beta software on your Galaxy S25 series device? Then you can sign up via the Samsung Members app in eligible regions. You can visit this link to view all the instructions.

One UI 8.5 brings a host of features, including more customizable Quick Settings, more power-saving options, and cross-device storage sharing functionality. So Galaxy owners are in for a treat when the stable version is eventually released.

