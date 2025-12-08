Breaking: Samsung kicks off One UI 8.5 beta program for Galaxy S25 series

TL;DR Samsung has officially opened up the One UI 8.5 beta program in multiple countries.

The update brings significant changes and new features to the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung is expected to expand the public beta program to additional regions in the coming days.

Samsung has officially kicked off the One UI 8.5 public beta program, with the first release now rolling out to the Galaxy S25 series. The update is now rolling out to users in South Korea, US, UK, Germany, India and Poland.

Tipster Max Jambor and SamMobile first reported that the update has been released, and we can now confirm that it’s indeed rolling out.

Today’s One UI 8.5 beta program rollout comes just days after a major changelog leak revealed all the new and upcoming features of the update. We can now confirm that the leaked changelog was mostly accurate. It also mentioned some Bixby improvements, but we’re not seeing them in the official changelog pasted below.

The software introduces a substantial visual refresh, new AI-powered tools, deeper connectivity capabilities, and improved customization options. Since the update is based on Android 16 QPR2, it’s also expected to bring major new Android features to Galaxy devices.

What to expect in One UI 8.5 Samsung is bringing the following new features with the latest One UI 8.5 update: New Galaxy AI features, including improved image generation tools.

Better cross-device connectivity, like storage sharing between Samsung devices and faster Smart View access.

Enhanced Auracast features that make it easier to listen to and broadcast sound through the new Audio broadcast menu in Settings.

Battery and performance upgrades, including redesigned power management controls.

Enhanced customization, with more control over the Quick panel, lock screen, widgets, and icons.

Enhancements to privacy and security, including new safeguards against theft.

Accessibility improvements, such as wider support for hearing devices and new control options. You can also expect a significant visual redesign in One UI 8.5, including transparency elements and refreshed 3D-style app icons and UI components. Check out the full official One UI 8.5 beta changelog in the screenshots we’ve captured below:

In its announcement post, Samsung highlights the updated Photo Assist feature, which allows users to continuously generate new images without needing to save each iteration, as they can select their favorites later on. Samsung is also highlighting the Storage Share feature, which enables direct access to files from other Samsung devices, including TVs, within the My Files app.

There’s also the new Failed Authentication Lock feature, which automatically locks the screen if there are too many failed attempts to verify identity by fingerprint, PIN, or password.

How to join the One UI 8.5 beta program? You can check for and enroll in the One UI 8.5 beta program through the Samsung Members app as availability becomes available in your region. Here’s how to sign up: Download and open the Samsung Members app.

Log in with your Samsung account.

Look for the “One UI Beta Program” banner or card on the homepage and tap to enroll.

Once registered, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install to pull the beta build. As always, early beta software may contain bugs and performance issues, so exercise caution before installing it on your primary device.

One UI 8.5 beta availability

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The One UI 8.5 beta program is currently only available for Galaxy S25 users. The first phase of the program covers South Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, India, and Poland. Based on Samsung’s typical rollout pattern, additional regions are expected to begin receiving One UI 8.5 public beta access soon.

The stable version of One UI 8.5 is expected to roll out with the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung should then bring the stable update to the Galaxy S25 series and other older phones and tablets. Since One UI 8.5 is also based on Android 16, any Galaxy phones with the One UI 8 update should also be eligible for the One UI 8.5 update when it becomes stable.

