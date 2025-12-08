Don't want to go full power-saving mode? One UI 8.5 now gives Galaxy owners a few options

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out the beta for One UI 8.5.

This update revamps the Battery settings screen, making it easier to view information such as remaining time and charging status.

Power Saving now offers Standard and Maximum modes.

If you need information on your battery, you can simply head to the Battery settings page on your Galaxy device. This screen contains all the data you need, like your battery percentage, how much time you have left, a list of which apps are using the most power, and so on. There’s even a Power Saving toggle you can switch on to extend your phone’s battery life. The recently launched One UI 8.5 beta makes a few notable changes to this page that should prove to be handy.

This morning, Samsung announced the rollout of the One UI 8.5 beta program. The update is now starting to arrive on some Galaxy devices, revealing the full changelog. In that changelog, we see that the Battery settings screen is getting a revamp that’s designed to help you see your battery use more clearly. It aims to accomplish this task by making it easier to check remaining time, charging status, and daily usage over the past week.

In addition to the refresh, Samsung is also making a tweak to how the Power Saving setting works. Previously, Power Saving was simply a toggle you could turn on or off. With One UI 8.5, you’ll now have a choice between Standard and Maximum. Standard mode offers moderate power savings with customizable limits, while Maximum turns off all non-essential functions.

The One UI 8.5 public beta is currently available for Galaxy S25 series owners who live in the US, South Korea, the UK, Germany, India, and Poland. It’s expected that the beta will eventually expand to other regions. The stable version of One UI 8.5 is expected to roll out with the Galaxy S26 series.

