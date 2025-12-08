Samsung is bringing seamless cross-device storage sharing with latest beta update

TL;DR Samsung’s first One UI 8.5 beta offers a Storage Share feature.

This lets you view files from your other Samsung phones, tablets, and PCs on your Galaxy phone via the My Files app.

Samsung has also brought a couple of tweaks to Quick Share.

Samsung has finally dropped the first One UI 8.5 beta, giving Galaxy S25 series owners a first official look at Samsung’s upcoming software. It turns out the Galaxy maker has brought a notable storage feature to Galaxy phones.

Samsung’s changelog for the first One UI 8.5 beta confirms a so-called Storage Share feature.

“Access your files anywhere. Files from your other Samsung phones, tablets, and PCs are available in the My Files app on your phone,” reads an excerpt of the changelog. “You can also access your phone’s files on other Samsung devices, even your TV.”

We found the feature in the My Files app on our Galaxy S25 Ultra running the One UI 8.5 beta. Storage Share can be enabled with a toggle (see first image below), while shared storage can be accessed under the external storage section (see second image).

Colleague Paul Jones was able to access his Galaxy Z Fold 7 storage via his Galaxy S25 Ultra. He was also able to remotely view the foldable’s files, but couldn’t quickly save said files on the Ultra phone. In fact, he added that you couldn’t actually Quick Share these files to the S25 Ultra while using Storage Share.

Either way, this is a handy addition to Samsung phones. This could eventually be useful for cross-device productivity, allowing you to create presentations or take pictures on one device, and then edit them on another. It could also be great if you simply want to view your phone’s content on your Samsung TV without resorting to casting.

This isn’t the only notable sharing feature on One UI 8.5, as Quick Share has also received two tweaks. For starters, Quick Share can now recognize friends or family in photos and suggest that the user share these images directly with those people. It’s unclear whether the Galaxy phone will rely on local AI or the cloud for facial recognition. However, we hope this is an on-device feature to preserve privacy.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The changelog also notes that you can now choose to only receive files from other devices signed in to your Samsung or Google accounts. Samsung phones previously let you restrict Quick Share to devices signed in to your Google account, but restricting Quick Share to devices with your Samsung account would be new.

