When sending an email, it’s very common to attach a file, whether it’s a picture you just took, a file needing to be looked at by your colleague, or a video clip of a dog on a skateboard. But as the attachments start to build up in your Gmail archive, how do you find those attachments again to free up space? Here’s how to search Gmail for attachments.

The basic parameters to search Gmail for attachments

Whether you’re searching for attachments on your phone or a desktop, it all comes down to the same certain search strings, such as the filename: modifier.

If you want to view all emails with all attachments, type in the search bar:

Code Copy Text has:attachment

If you’re looking for all attachments of a particular file format, you would type:

Code Copy Text filename:pdf filename:mp4 filename:jpg

and so on. Notice there are no spaces between each word. Anything matching these search strings will now appear.

Narrowing down your attachment search in Gmail But what if you want to get more granular? What if you need all file attachments from a particular sender? Or all particular file-type attachments from a specific sender? Then you would also say:

Code Copy Text has:attachment from:diana filename:pdf from:diana

Or, if you’re looking for a file you sent to a person, you would use the to: string:

Code Copy Text has:attachment to:diana filename:pdf to:diana

You can also add extra filters to narrow down when you sent the attachment and its size. The latter is especially good if you’re looking to free up some space in your Google account. Check out our article on sorting emails by sender, size, date, and unread in Gmail for more search strings.

A more advanced way to search for attachments in Gmail In the Gmail search bar, on the far right, are three horizontal lines. If you click that, you’ll see more advanced options.

After filling in what you’re looking for, make sure you tick Has attachment. Then select Search to get your results.

Comments