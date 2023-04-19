Once you’re finished with an email in Gmail, it’s normal to hit the archive button and forget about it. But there may come a time in the future when you need to retrieve that archived email. It hasn’t fallen down a big black hole, so it’s very easy to get it back. Here’s how to find archived emails in Gmail.

QUICK ANSWER To find archived emails in Gmail, look at the left-hand column containing the names of all your email folders. One of them is All Mail, which contains every email you have ever sent or received. You can also find archived emails by searching for them in the Gmail search bar.

How to find archived emails in Gmail The method for finding archived emails in Gmail is pretty much the same, regardless of your platform or device.

On the desktop, go to Gmail and look at your left-hand column containing the names of your email folders. One of the folders is called All Mail, which contains every email you have ever sent or received (assuming you haven’t deleted it!). These are your archived emails.

Also, being Google, you can also search for your archived email using Gmail’s search function. Using keywords will automatically bring up everything that matches. This is the fastest way to find what you’re looking for, instead of trawling through the All Mail folder, especially if the email is quite old.

On your Android or iPhone, it’s virtually the same process. As well as searching by keyword, you can also find the All Mail folder by tapping on the three horizontal lines at the top left of the screen. This will open up your email folder list, where All Mail can easily be found.

