The best Gmail apps for productivity and more

Google Gmail remains one of the most popular email clients in the world, but if you want to get even more out of it, you’ll need to install some Gmail apps from the Google Workspace Marketplace. There are a lot of options to choose from, so to help you out we’ve selected the best Gmail apps for productivity so you can spend less time searching and more time getting things done.

Zoom for Gmail

Zoom took over the world during the pandemic, and it’s still the preferred video conferencing app for many schools and companies around the globe (we use it here at Android Authority, too). The simple Zoom for Gmail app, as you might imagine, brings that functionality directly into Gmail. You can start or schedule a meeting, check upcoming meetings, and more without having to leave your browser.

Cisco Webex

If you’re at a company that’s still using Cisco Webex, there’s a Gmail app for that, too. It connects to your Google Workspace account so you can start or schedule meetings with ease. Note that you’ll need a Webex meetings host account to start meetings (but not to join them), and if your Workspace account is managed by your company you’ll need an administrator to enable the integration.

Yet Another Mail Merge

If you work in marketing or run a small business, you should be no stranger to mass emails. There are a lot of Gmail apps that enable this, but one of our favorites is Yet Another Mail Merge. It essentially pulls email addresses, names, and other info from a Google Sheets spreadsheet to send personalized emails. Once sent, you can also track recipient actions like opens or clicks. The free version allows you to send 50 emails per day, with paid plans for more sends.

Mailtrack & Mail Merge for Gmail

If you’re looking for something that’s more mobile-friendly, Mailtrack & Mail Merge is a good alternative. The best feature here is email tracking, which is completely free (although you do have to install the Mailtrack Chrome extension for it to work properly). It also integrates with Sheets, Salesforce CRM, and other platforms to bring in your contacts. Even better — you can do all of this from your Android or iOS device.

Dropbox for Gmail

Gmail will force you to upload large attachments to Google Drive to email them, but if you’re short on space or want a more specialized Drive alternative, the Dropbox for Gmail app makes it a breeze. It’s compatible with the browser version and mobile versions of Gmail so you can share files to and from any device. It also links to the latest version of a file to facilitate working in a team. For free users, there’s a 2GB storage limit, but paid plans are still very affordable. Regardless, the Dropbox for Gmail app is free to use.

Slack for Gmail

Slack is another very popular communication tool for businesses small and large (Android Authority uses this one, too), and the Gmail app makes the process just a bit smoother. It isn’t the most fully-featured Gmail app around, but it essentially allows you to forward an email as a Slack message. That way you can keep everything centralized and easy to access. It’s also a great way to flag emails to colleagues without forwarding them into an already jam-packed email inbox.

DocuSign eSignature

The days of signing physical documents are mostly over, but sometimes official documents still require the old (digital) John Hancock. That’s where DocuSign comes in. It’s an eSignature platform, and the Gmail app makes it super easy to send documents that need to be signed, with a clear indication for what needs to be done. Once signed, the document can be saved to Drive. You can send up to three documents for free, but after that, you’ll need to pay.

