Want Samsung's Wide Fold in the US? There might be some good news

TL;DR Samsung’s rumored Wide Fold may launch in multiple markets, including the US.

New evidence from the IMEI database suggests Samsung is preparing a dedicated variant for the US.

The finding follows previous reports that Samsung plans to produce a million units of the Wide Fold, higher than any previous special edition foldable.

Apple is bringing its first foldable to the market this year, and other brands are taking notes. The iPhone Fold is set to depart from the accepted book-style design and instead opt for a wider layout, similar to the first Pixel Fold or the Microsoft Surface Duo. Even before the launch of the iPhone Fold, many Android manufacturers were exploring new or additional foldables with similarly wide inner displays, and Samsung is among them. In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year, Samsung is expected to launch a “Wide” Fold, and new evidence suggests it might be available in multiple markets worldwide, including the US.

The assumption is based on a recent listing of a mysterious Samsung foldable, which was spotted on the IMEI database in December 2025. The said entry has now been updated (via SmartPrix) with different models for regions, including China, Canada, the USA, Korea, and Global (rest of the world). While there’s no concrete evidence confirming this is indeed the Wide Fold, several theories support this conclusion.

The mysterious device bears model number “SM-F971,” which closely resembles the purported model numbers of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (SM-F976) and Galaxy Z Flip 8 (SM-F776). This is based on the following naming trend for older devices: Galaxy Z Fold 7 (2025): SM-F966

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (2025): SM-F956 Therefore, there’s a good chance this device will be a foldable closer to the Fold 8 than the Flip 8.

The IMEI database also lists potential codenames for the mysterious foldable, which is H8. Based on the naming of previous models, the Fold series typically uses codenames in the form “Q” followed by the generation number (Fold 7 and Fold 6 were Q7 and Q6, respectively). Therefore, the Fold 8 is expected to be referred to as Q8 internally. Similarly, the Flip series is named with the letter B following the generation, and the Flip 8 would therefore be codenamed B8.

That is additional evidence that the so-called H8 could be a new series or lineup different from the existing Fold and Flip ranges. Naturally, we’re inclined to speculate this could be the rumored Wide Fold. While we can’t fully rule out the possibility of an entirely new foldable phone we haven’t heard of yet, that’s realistically less likely.

Another piece of evidence supporting this notion is Samsung’s reported plan to produce one million Wide Fold units in 2026, far more than any other special foldable, including the Galaxy Z TriFold and the China-exclusive Fold 6 Special Edition.

According to previous reports, the Wide Fold is expected to feature a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display. There is conflicting information about the inner display’s aspect ratio: some sources suggest a perfectly square 18:18, while others indicate a 4:3. Renders leaked by Samsung accidentally also point to the latter, but it’s difficult to be certain at this point. Additional details about the Wide Fold are sparse, but we hope to learn more as we approach the launch.

