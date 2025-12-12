Samsung may have revealed the design of its rumored wide foldable

TL;DR Samsung reportedly showcased renders of a potential new foldable phone in a recent survey.

The renders show a wide Fold-style foldable.

There have been previous leaks and rumors suggesting Samsung was working on such a device.

Between the Galaxy Z Fold, Flip, and now the TriFold, Samsung has a full lineup of foldables in its stable. However, it’s believed that the Korean tech giant could add yet another foldable line to its collection. Reports claim that this foldable will have a wider form factor, aimed at competing with Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold. A possible design for this rumored device may have recently been revealed.

According to SammyGuru, Samsung recently ran a survey about foldable form factors. In that survey, the company reportedly presented a handful of conceptual images that showcased a wide Fold-style foldable phone.

Based on these images, the foldable’s dimensions appear to bring it more in line with the original Google Pixel Fold. Meanwhile, the outlet compares it to Microsoft’s Surface Duo, but with an actual foldable screen.

It appears this survey did not reveal any details about the device. However, this shows that Samsung is at least exploring the possibility of expanding its lineup with a new wide foldable. It’s also worth noting that this survey and these images don’t guarantee that Samsung will follow through on making such a device.

What we do know is that Samsung’s wide foldable is rumored to have an 18:9 aspect ratio when folded. When unfolded, it is said to have an 18:18 aspect ratio, giving it a square-shaped folding screen.

Recently, a mysterious Samsung device with the model number SM-F971U was seen in the GSMA database. This device also carries the market name H8. Given that Samsung consistently uses “SM-F9xx” for its Fold-style foldables, it’s highly likely this is a new Fold device. We also know that it will not be the Galaxy Z Fold 8, as Samsung typically uses “Qx” for the market name and not “Hx.” It’s suspected that the SM-F971U model number is connected to the rumored wide foldable.

