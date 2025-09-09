Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung wants to get ahead of the iPhone Fold with its own 'Wide Fold'
29 minutes ago
- Samsung is reportedly working on two Fold devices for 2026.
- One of these devices could be a so-called “Wide Fold” with a wider folding screen.
- It’s believed that this foldable is a response to Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold.
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has a larger folding screen and a more conventional cover display. However, it sounds like the company could take a page from Apple and Google’s playbook for an upcoming Fold device.
ET News reports (via Jukanlosreve on Twitter) that Samsung is working on one Flip and two Fold devices in 2026. One of the Fold devices is a so-called “Wide Fold” model.
This Wide Fold model could differ significantly from the Z Fold 7, according to a machine-translated excerpt:
The new Fold is expected to feature a screen ratio that is shorter vertically when folded, but longer horizontally. Industry sources indicate the goal is to create a “wide-type” Fold, combining two 18:9 screens to create an internal display with a nearly identical 18:18 aspect ratio.
A source told ET News that this new Fold is expected to launch with Samsung’s other foldables in the second half of 2026. However, the same source added that specs for this new foldable will be finalized by the end of the month or in early October.
It’s believed that this “Wide Fold” is a response to Apple’s upcoming iPhone Fold. The foldable iPhone is tipped to offer a squat design as opposed to the taller and narrower design seen on Z Fold models. These wouldn’t be the first foldable phones with a short and wide design, though. The original Google Pixel Fold (seen above) and OPPO’s Find N and Find N2 offered similarly squat designs a few years ago.
We praised the Pixel Fold’s design at the time, noting that the stubby form factor made for a more compact folded phone. We also appreciated the landscape-oriented folding screen, particularly when it came to multitasking. However, we expressed disappointment with the lack of apps optimized for this wide aspect ratio. So we hope Samsung and third-party developers address this problem.
