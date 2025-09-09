Samsung wants to get ahead of the iPhone Fold with its own 'Wide Fold'

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , which has a larger folding screen and a more conventional cover display. However, it sounds like the company could take a page from Apple and Google’s playbook for an upcoming Fold device.

ET News reports (via Jukanlosreve on Twitter) that Samsung is working on one Flip and two Fold devices in 2026. One of the Fold devices is a so-called “Wide Fold” model.

This Wide Fold model could differ significantly from the Z Fold 7, according to a machine-translated excerpt:

The new Fold is expected to feature a screen ratio that is shorter vertically when folded, but longer horizontally. Industry sources indicate the goal is to create a “wide-type” Fold, combining two 18:9 screens to create an internal display with a nearly identical 18:18 aspect ratio.

A source told ET News that this new Fold is expected to launch with Samsung’s other foldables in the second half of 2026. However, the same source added that specs for this new foldable will be finalized by the end of the month or in early October.