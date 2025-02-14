Upcoming iPhone Fold could be less Galaxy Z Fold, more Pixel Fold

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed apparent screen sizes for a rumored Apple foldable phone.

The device is tipped to have a 5.49-inch cover screen and a 7.74-inch inner display.

This suggests a smaller device than the Galaxy Z Fold line but would be in line with the first Pixel Fold.

We’ve heard rumors for years now about foldable Apple devices, with leaks pointing to a folding iPad/Mac hybrid, a Flip-style foldable, and a book-style device. Now, it looks like a trusted tipster has revealed some info about the latter.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed apparent screen sizes for an upcoming Apple foldable phone. The tipster claims this will be a “large foldable” instead of a Flip device. They add that the device will have a 5.49-inch outer screen and a 7.74-inch inner screen.

These screen sizes strongly suggest that the rumored Apple Fold could be smaller than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has a 6.3-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch folding display. However, these screen sizes would be in the same ballpark as the likes of the original Pixel Fold (5.8 inches/7.6 inches) and the OPPO Find N2 (5.54 inches/7.1 inches).

This could be good news for people wanting a book-style foldable that doesn’t feel cumbersome when folded. We praised the original Pixel Fold cover screen for its wider aspect ratio and smaller size. This was in sharp contrast to the Galaxy Z Fold family’s long and narrow cover display, which isn’t ideal for one-handed usage.

In any event, it sounds like we might have to wait until next year to see Apple’s first foldable devices. However, it’s believed that we could see a Flip model and iPad/Mac hybrid first, with no word on the purported iPhone Fold just yet.

