Samsung's extra-wide Galaxy Z Fold might come with a smoother internal display

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR A recent report says Samsung’s upcoming Wide Fold will have thicker glass covering its internal display than Samsung’s other foldables.

Thicker glass over a folding display comes with engineering challenges, but should also mean the screen will have a less prominent crease.

We’re expecting the Wide Fold to be officially announced next month.

Along with price and durability, one of the major drawbacks of foldables as we know them is that folding phones’ internal displays are permanently creased along the inside of the hinge mechanism. A recent report suggests that Samsung’s upcoming Wide Fold might make improvements on that front.

ZDNET Korea reports that the passport-style Galaxy Wide Fold will come with significantly thicker glass over its internal display. Where the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8’s internal display glass will reportedly be 45 micrometers thick, the new wide model could use 60-micrometer-thick glass that could help reduce the crease down the middle of the inner screen.

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The report points out that thicker display glass on the Wide Fold’s internal screen could mean both a less visible crease and better durability when the phone is folded shut. It speculates that if the thicker glass over the Wide Fold’s inner display goes over well, Samsung may end up using 60-micrometer-thick inner display glass on next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 9, as well. ZDNET Korea‘s write-up doesn’t list any specific sources for the info.

FCC listings for both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 both cropped up this morning, along with listings for what we expect are the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The Wide Fold, meanwhile, was notably absent from the listings. We’re expecting Samsung to officially announce its newest foldables at an Unpacked event in London next month.

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