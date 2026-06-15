Samsung's upcoming foldables and smartwatches clear a major US launch hurdle

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Newly spotted FCC listings have officially cleared the path for Samsung’s upcoming summer hardware lineup.

The FCC listings cover the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, multiple variants of the Galaxy Watch 9, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Listings are notably absent for the rumored wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, though these could go live in the coming weeks.

The regulatory puzzle for Samsung’s next big hardware blitz is falling into place. Just weeks ahead of the rumored July Galaxy Unpacked event in London, a massive batch of FCC filings has dropped, clearing the runway for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 series, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8

We’ve spotted FCC filings for the following device codenames: SM-F776U: Expected to be called the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

SM-F976U: Expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, succeeding the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

SM-L340 and SM-L345: Expected to be the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 in Wi-Fi and cellular variants, respectively.

SM-L350 and SM-L355: Expected to be the 44mm Galaxy Watch 9 in Wi-Fi and cellular variants, respectively.

SM-L715: Expected to be the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (cellular variant).

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FCC listings are notoriously dry when it comes to explicit marketing names, granular specifications, or any other juicy details. However, their arrival at this specific juncture is incredibly telling. Devices typically hit the FCC only when they are finalized for commercial production and launch. This massive dump effectively guarantees that Samsung’s launch timeline remains on track.

Curiously, we’ve not yet spotted an FCC listing for the SM-F971U, which is expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (the “wide” foldable). This doesn’t necessarily mean the Wide Fold 8 will not launch in the US (the listing could go live in the coming days), but it does raise some doubts about its immediate availability alongside the more established Fold and Flip product lines. Similarly, we’ve not spotted an FCC listing for the SM-L510/SM-L515 Galaxy Watch 9 Classic either.

Hopefully, the missing pieces of the puzzle fall into place in the run-up to the launch next month.

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