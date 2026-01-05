Samsung says Galaxy wearables will soon help detect early signs of dementia

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced that Galaxy wearables will soon help detect early signs of dementia by tracking changes in speech, movement, and daily activity.

The features will first launch in beta in select markets and are meant to help families decide when to seek medical care.

Samsung also wants to use AI across its devices to offer better health coaching, improved sleep guidance, exercise tips, and more.

Samsung just concluded its First Look event at CES 2026, announcing a number of new products, including a gigantic 130-inch Micro RGB TV. However, the impressive new display wasn’t the only takeaway from the keynote. The company also announced that it’s taking health tech on its wearables in a whole new direction.

Discussing what’s next for the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring, Samsung’s Vice President and Head of Digital Health, Praveen Raja, stated that the company is developing new tools to identify early signs of mental decline, including dementia, by utilizing data from its wearables and other connected devices.

Samsung says that in the future, devices like the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring will look for things like slurred speech while using Bixby, slower movement, or changes in how people interact with other home devices. The goal isn’t to diagnose anyone, but to give users and families early warnings about mental decline so they can seek medical help sooner.

Samsung also sees AI playing a bigger role across all its products. It says that phones, wearables, appliances, and more could eventually help prevent health problems before they happen. The company is also exploring features such as more personalized exercise and sleep coaching based on data from connected devices, as well as suggestions for reducing the risk of major chronic diseases.

In short, Samsung wants its wearables to go beyond traditional health tracking and act more like preventive healthcare devices. The company didn’t share more details on when these new features will roll out, but said they will be available in beta in select markets.

