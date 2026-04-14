Samsung quietly hikes prices for Galaxy tablets and foldables in the US

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has quietly raised US prices on several Galaxy devices, with the 1TB Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra seeing the largest jump at $280.

The mid-cycle price hikes primarily target high-capacity storage tiers.

Shoppers should look to third-party retailers like Amazon or Best Buy to find older pricing before these increases take full effect.

The era of attainable flagship tablets and foldables might be officially behind us. Samsung has quietly updated its official US storefront with a series of price hikes (via PhoneArena).

The latest ones come just a week after Samsung also raised the price of its Galaxy Z Fold 7 earlier this month. While we are used to seeing prices jump between generations, it is far rarer for a manufacturer to bump the MSRP of existing products mid-cycle. This isn’t just a matter of a few dollars; in some cases, the cost of entry for Samsung’s premium ecosystem has climbed by nearly $300 overnight.

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The Galaxy Tab lineup saw the most aggressive price hikes. If you were eyeing the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra for its massive screen and productivity potential, the barrier just got much higher. The 1TB model, which previously sat at a high but somewhat understandable price point, has jumped by $280 to a staggering $1,899.99.

Even the entry-level Tab S11 hasn’t escaped the trend, now starting at $899.99, up $100 from its original $799.99 launch price. It’s a similar story across the board for the Tab S10 FE, the Tab A11 Plus, and even the 2024-era Tab S10 Plus, proving that Samsung’s entire tablet portfolio is being affected.

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

On the phone side, the increases are slightly less noticeable but equally telling. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 (512GB) has climbed to $1,299.99 from $1,219.99. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Edge, which has already struggled to find a clear identity in the lineup. has seen its 512GB variant bumped up by $80.

Interestingly, at the time of this writing, several of these price hikes are being masked by what appear to be temporary sale prices. For example, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (512GB) is $1099.99 with its normal price of $1299.99 crossed out. The same goes for the top-of-the-line Tab S11 Ultra, which is marked at $1799.99, though the regular price has jumped to $1899.99.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

What is particularly interesting is that the standard Galaxy S26 series remains untouched. Perhaps Samsung is wary of pushing its main volume drivers any higher, instead squeezing extra margin from the “enthusiast” tiers, foldables, and high-capacity tablets, where buyers are already accustomed to paying a premium.

Samsung Galaxy phone and tablet price hikes Here’s a complete list of today’s price hikes.

Samsung hasn’t released an official statement on the changes, but the timing is suspicious. With the Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 likely to be announced in July, these price hikes are likely the new normal for the market. By raising the price of current stock, Samsung effectively primes consumers for even higher launch prices later this year.

My advice? Avoid buying a new phone or tablet from Samsung.com, at least for now. Unless you have a high-value trade-in to soften the blow, you’re better off looking at third-party retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, which often lag behind on these MSRP updates, or simply waiting for the next Unpacked event when the older stock will inevitably be cleared out.

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