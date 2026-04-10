Samsung's next foldables could take a Galaxy S26-exclusive feature global

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TL;DR Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and Wide Fold will most likely debut with Scam Detection on board.

The feature uses Gemini to detect shady calls in real time and is currently limited to English-speaking users in the US on the Galaxy S26 series.

We’ve found evidence suggesting that not only will the new foldables include Scam Detection, but Samsung could also expand the feature to more countries.

Google has been steadily pushing Scam Detection as part of its broader AI suite. It uses Gemini to analyze calls in real time and warn users about potential fraud. The feature first appeared on Pixel devices, where it works on-device to preserve user privacy while still identifying shady and suspicious patterns in conversations.

Earlier this year, Samsung partnered with Google to bring Gemini-powered scam detection to its own Phone app in the Galaxy S26 series. Those using Samsung’s new flagships don’t need to rely on the Google Dialer for access to on-device Scam Detection. However, its availability is currently limited to English-speaking users in the US.

Now, it looks like Samsung is preparing to take things further with its next-generation foldables.

While digging through the Phone by Google app (version 217.0.895016164-publicbeta-pixel), we found references suggesting that Gemini-powered Scam Detection is expanding to Samsung’s upcoming foldables.

The following model numbers appear in the app: SM-F976 (Z Fold 8)

SM-F971 (Wide Fold)

SM-F776 (Z Flip 8) These are accompanied by multiple model numbers that show regional variants of those devices, including: B (global)

U/U1 (US carrier-locked/unlocked)

W (Canada)

C, Z, Q (other regional markets) Interestingly, one expected global variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 8, SM-F776B, appears to be missing from the list of model numbers. It’s unclear if this is just an oversight or something more intentional.

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The sheer spread of regional SKUs listed in the app not only suggests that Scam Detection is coming to Samsung’s new foldables, but it also shows that the company is planning a broader rollout of the feature beyond the US. For what it’s worth, Google already supports Scam Detection in multiple countries on Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 devices.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next foldables at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2026, and while it’s not really a surprise that the new phones are getting a feature the Galaxy S26 series already has, it’s good to know Samsung will make Scam Detection available more widely. It also signals that Galaxy S26 users in other countries could gain access to Scam Detection once it rolls out to the new foldables, or perhaps even earlier.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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