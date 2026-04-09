Samsung joins Android's worst new trend and hikes prices on an existing phone

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has raised the US prices of the 512GB and 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 7.

For now, the base 256GB model is still listed at its original price.

The move comes in the same week that Motorola hiked prices on various phone models.

In the age of the RAM crisis, phone prices creeping upward is becoming an irritating little theme this week, and Samsung now seems to have picked up on the idea. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was already a wallet-bruising purchase, but the company appears to have quietly raised the US price of two models anyway.

Which Android phone will suffer the most due to the RAM crisis? 425 votes Motorola Razr (2026) 12 % Google Pixel 11 38 % Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 14 % Samsung Galaxy A08 15 % OnePlus 16 18 % Other (let us know in the comments) 4 %

As 9to5Google spotted, Samsung’s US product page now lists the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 at $2,199.99 and the 1TB model at $2,499.99. Those are both $80 higher than their launch prices, which were $2,119.99 and $2,419.99, respectively. The 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still showing at its original $1,999.99 price, so Samsung seems to have limited the bump to the two higher-storage tiers rather than nudging the whole range upward.

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That still leaves you paying even more for what was already one of the priciest phones around. An extra $80 is not enormous in the context of a $2,000-plus foldable, but it is still a noticeable post-launch hike, especially when nothing about the phone has changed, and we’re expecting a successor in a couple of months.

This also lands against the backdrop of the wider memory crunch. Samsung hasn’t said why these two Fold 7 trims got more expensive, and the RAM logic isn’t entirely obvious from the specs alone: the 256GB and 512GB models both come with 12GB of RAM, while only the 1TB version steps up to 16GB. Still, with Motorola having raised prices on several phones just yesterday, this may be another sign that component pressure is starting to show up in retail pricing.

If you were already eyeing a Galaxy Z Fold 7, these rising prices aren’t likely to sway you toward purchase. And if this does turn out to be part of a broader pricing shuffle tied to the RAM situation, Samsung may not be the last company to quietly make premium phones even pricier. If it softens the blow, you can actually buy one colorway of the 256GB model for $1,599.99 on Amazon at the time of writing.

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