This contentiously thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor is now available in more regions

TL;DR The HONOR Magic V5, first introduced in China as the “world’s thinnest foldable,” is now on sale in the UK and EU at ~£1,699 / €1,999.

The phone features a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, dual 120Hz OLED displays, a large 5,820mAh battery, and a versatile triple rear camera system.

The device also comes with IP58 and IP59 water and dust resistance and support for a stylus on both displays.

HONOR launched the Magic V5 in China in July, claiming that the white version was the “world’s thinnest foldable phone” at 8.8mm. However, HONOR measures its foldable without the inner and outer protective screen films, which users aren’t meant to remove on foldables, ultimately making HONOR’s claim contentious. Irrespective of whether it’s the world’s thinnest foldable or not, the Magic V5 is an impressive foldable, and people can now buy it in more parts of the world.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

HONOR Magic V5 specifications

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The HONOR Magic V5 is a book-style foldable with a 6.43-inch exterior display (2,376 x 1,060 pixels) and a 7.95-inch interior display (2,352 x 2,172 pixels). Both displays are OLED 120Hz LTPO displays that can reach 5,000 nits peak brightness and support 4,320Hz PWM dimming for motion sickness relief. Surprisingly, both displays support a stylus (sold separately and housed externally), so stylus fans have something to look forward to on this flagship.

The Magic V5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and has 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It also has a beefy 5,820 silicon-carbon battery onboard, which supports 66W wired and 50W (proprietary) wireless fast charging. The device also sports an IP58 and IP59 water and dust resistance rating. Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, dual-SIM, and 5G support round out the connectivity features.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

For its rear cameras, the HONOR Magic V5 has a 50MP, f/1.6 primary sensor with OIS, a 64MP, f/2.5 periscope telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50MP, f/2.0 ultrawide camera. It also has two 20MP, f/2.2 front cameras, one each on the interior and exterior display.

The Magic V5 runs Magic OS 9.0.1 based on Android 15 out of the box.

HONOR Magic V5 pricing and availability

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The HONOR Magic V5 is available in the UK for £1,699.99 (~$2,295) and in other parts of Western Europe for €1,999 (~$2,332). It is available in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown colors.

HONOR is also launching the MagicPad 3 tablet in Gray and White, starting at £599.99 (~$810), and the MagicBook Art 14 2025 laptop in Mocha Brown, Sunrise White, and Emerald Green, starting at £1499.99 (~$2,025).

Follow