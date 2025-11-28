Samsung's tri-fold may be cheaper than expected, but don't celebrate yet

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that Samsung’s Galaxy tri-fold device could be cheaper than first reported.

It’s believed that the new device will cost ~$2,446 in its home market instead of ~$2,718.

That’s still significantly more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, though.

Samsung is expected to launch a dual-folding foldable, informally dubbed the Galaxy tri-fold, before the end of the year. We’ve previously seen price-related leaks, but the latest rumor suggests an even lower price.

Korean blogger yeux1122 reported on Naver that the Galaxy tri-fold device will retail for roughly 3.6 million won (~$2,446) in its home market. That would be significantly cheaper than recent leaked pricing, which hinted at a 4 million won ($2,718) price tag.

The blogger suggested that this info may have come from an “internal sales channel announcement,” but didn’t provide any more details regarding the source. So we’d still recommend taking this latest pricing claim with a pinch of salt.

This rumored price would still be a significant premium over the already pricey Galaxy Z Fold 7, which costs ~$1,616 in Korea. However, this would be an easier pill to swallow than a near-$3,000 price tag.

In any event, the new Galaxy foldable is expected to have a 10-inch dual-folding screen, a 6.5-inch cover display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a ~5,600mAh battery. It’s also believed that the foldable could have the same rear camera setup as the Z Fold 7, namely a 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 10MP 3x telephoto camera.

