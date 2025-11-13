Galaxy Z TriFold leak reveals massive screen, impressive specs, and unusual design quirk

TL;DR New leaks reveal the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will feature a 6.5-inch cover display and a 10-inch inner display.

It is expected to include a Snapdragon chipset, likely from the 8 Elite series, and could feature a 200MP main camera.

The device is said to have an asymmetrical design with individual panel thicknesses of 3.9mm, 4mm, and 4.2mm.

Samsung has already showcased the so-called Galaxy Z TriFold at an event in South Korea, but hasn’t officially detailed the impressive foldable yet. Leaks suggest that the tri-fold could launch on December 5 in South Korea. While we eagerly await the day to arrive, new leaks are shedding light on some key specifications, as well as the final retail branding of Samsung’s tri-fold foldable.

Leaker Evan Blass has shared on X that Samsung’s tri-fold foldable will officially be called the “Galaxy Z TriFold,” in line with the branding that has caught on. The Galaxy Z TriFold will have a 6.5-inch cover display and a massive 10-inch inner display, with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and 1,600 nits, respectively.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is said to be powered by a Snapdragon SoC. While Evan doesn’t detail which one, it’s fair to presume it’s either the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the slightly older Snapdragon 8 Elite found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The primary camera on the Galaxy Z TriFold is said to be 200MP resolution, similar to that on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The rated battery capacity is said to be 5,437mAh.

Evan also mentions that the individual panes of the Galaxy Z TriFold have different thicknesses, specifically 3.9mm, 4mm, and 4.2mm. It remains to be seen how the varying thickness would impact usability and experience.

