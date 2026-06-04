Samsung Health is getting a major update ahead of Galaxy Watch 9 launch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced a major update to Samsung Health ahead of its upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 series.

New features include Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, and Fitness Index, all designed to turn health data into actionable insights.

The update also introduces a redesigned Samsung Health app with new wellness categories and expanded ecosystem features like Hearing Health.

Samsung is giving its health platform one of its biggest makeovers in years. The company has announced a new Samsung Health update that aims to make the Galaxy Watch a more proactive and personalized health companion.

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Samsung said that the update will begin rolling out on June 8 “to showcase the key health features included in the upcoming Galaxy Watch.” That means this new Samsung Health experience might only be fully available when the Galaxy Watch 9 lineup launches.

Codenames that appear to reference this year’s Galaxy Watch 9 family surfaced just a few days ago. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 9, Watch 9 Classic, and a new Watch Ultra 2 at an Unpacked event in London on July 22.

Rather than simply collecting health data, Samsung says the goal of its new health features and app revamp is to use AI-powered insights to help users better understand what that information means and what actions they should take.

What’s new in Samsung Health?

Samsung

One of the headline additions is a new Vitals feature similar to what Apple offers on the Apple Watch. Samsung Health already tracks several health metrics, but Vitals takes a broader approach by analyzing five overnight signals, including heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen levels.

The app will then compare those measurements against a user’s personal baseline and alert them only when it detects meaningful changes. Samsung says this should help users spot signs of fatigue, illness, or the need for additional recovery without being overwhelmed by constant notifications.

Samsung is also replacing its Vascular Load metric with a new Heart Health Score. The score combines sleep, stress, activity levels, and body composition into a single daily number designed to provide a clearer picture of cardiovascular wellness.

Samsung is also introducing Daily Cardio Load, a feature that tracks accumulated cardiovascular strain and recommends training intensity and recovery periods. The company says this should help users avoid overtraining while still making progress toward their fitness goals.

Another new tool, Fitness Index, evaluates factors such as heart rate, VO2 max, and daily step counts to identify strengths and weaknesses in a user’s overall fitness.

Samsung New Samsung Health app homepage

Alongside the new health metrics, Samsung is redesigning the Samsung Health app. The updated interface organizes information into five main categories: Sleep, Activity, Nutrition, Mindfulness, and Vitals. Users will also see wellness tips and their AI-generated Energy Score directly on the home screen.

The company is also expanding several existing features. Antioxidant Index will gain trend charts and historical tracking, while Samsung says its AGEs index can now collect overnight measurements automatically to build a longer-term picture of how lifestyle choices may be affecting the body.

Samsung is also adding a new Hearing Health feature that works across the Galaxy ecosystem. The feature uses ambient noise measurements from the Galaxy Watch to provide personalized insights designed to help users better protect their hearing in noisy environments.

Concluding today’s announcement, the company noted that “These advancements offer a glimpse into the future of Samsung Health — a future that will be fully realized with the launch of Samsung’s next generation of Galaxy Watches.”

Beyond the latest announcements We also previously discovered a new AI-powered fitness assistant called the Samsung Health Assistant in the Samsung Health app. The AI chatbot will help users track their fitness goals, answer health-related questions, and more.

It looks like the company isn’t ready to reveal that feature yet, since it wasn’t included in this latest announcement. It’s also entirely possible that Samsung is saving that announcement for the launch of the Galaxy Watch 9 series.

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