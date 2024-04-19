Samsung accidentally made this Galaxy app unremovable

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed a One UI 6.1 issue which means users can’t delete their Secure Folder app.

A moderator said that Samsung was working on a Secure Folder app update to address the problem.

Secure Folder is one of the more underrated features on Samsung phones, offering users a PIN-protected folder to store private files. Unfortunately, it seems like some users can’t actually delete the Secure Folder app following the One UI 6.1 update.

A Samsung representative confirmed this issue on the Korean Community forum (h/t: Sammy Fans). The representative noted that the inability to delete Secure Folder was related to a “Google security policy” that was applied to One UI 6.1. The issue affects version 1.9.10.27 of the Secure Folder app.

Samsung also confirmed that this issue affected the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series updated to One UI 6.1.

The company noted that it plans to update Secure Folder via the Galaxy Store so users can delete it once again. So you’ll just have to wait for this update, although there’s no word on a release timeline.

This isn’t the biggest issue in the world, as you don’t have to use Secure Folder in the first place. But we can understand why a few people might be annoyed be the inability to delete a pre-installed app, especially if they’re using an alternative private folder solution.

