Samsung is finally resuming the One UI 7 rollout globally!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has resumed the One UI 7 update.

Users in Africa, the US, and several other locales have reported that they received the new software.

Some Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 owners on T-Mobile are apparently receiving One UI 7 as well.

Samsung started the stable One UI 7 rollout earlier this month, but quickly paused it following several reported bugs. Now, users have reported that Samsung has resumed the release.

Users on Reddit and the Samsung Community have confirmed that they’re receiving the stable One UI 7 update. A few Samsung Community members on T-Mobile and Boost Mobile reported that they received the update on their Galaxy S24 series devices.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S24 Ultra owners in Egypt, Kenya, Mauritius, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and a few other countries have also received the update, according to the S24Ultra and GalaxyS24 subreddits.

Several Twitter users reported that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are also receiving the update in India, South Africa, and Thailand. In fact, Sammy Fans reports that the T-Mobile Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 models are receiving the update too. The outlet adds that Verizon is also updating these foldables and the S24 series to One UI 7.

The One UI 7 update brings new icons, an overhauled camera app UI, a split notification shade/quick settings menu, custom camera filters, call recording/transcripts, Log video support, Audio Eraser, and more.

