The US will have to wait a bit longer for stable One UI 7, despite global rollout

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that the One UI 7 stable rollout begins globally on April 7.

However, Samsung’s regional press release for the US market additionally notes that One UI 7 stable rollout in the US will begin on April 10.

The Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are among the devices set to receive One UI 7 stable in the first wave.

It’s been a wild ride for One UI 7. Samsung had managed to successfully clean its reputation for Android updates with quick turnarounds and consistent security updates across its vast lineup. Then came One UI 7 with Android 15, and we’re back to waiting endlessly for Samsung to release the update or even share some concrete information about it. The company finally confirmed that One UI 7 stable is coming to older flagships from April 7. As it turns out, that’s not the date you will get the update on.

As spotted by Sammyguru, the One UI 7 stable update is coming to global markets on April 7, but users in the US will have to wait a bit. In its US press release, Samsung has announced that the stable update will reach the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the region on April 10, gradually expanding to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Devices expected to receive One UI 7 stable soon include the above, as well as the Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Which region will get the update on April 7, you ask? Samsung usually begins rolling out updates from its home region of South Korea, so that could be the first market to receive the stable update. Samsung does note that update availability “may vary by market,” so both date announcements align.

So there you have it: One UI 7 stable will begin rolling out in some global markets on April 7, while the rollout in the US will begin on April 10. Are you excited to finally try out Android 15 on your Samsung flagship? Let us know in the comments below!

