Samsung's Project Moohan headset has a new launch date, but what about tri-fold?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly launch its Project Moohan headset on October 21.

This will apparently be an online launch, but there’s no word on geographical availability.

Samsung’s “tri-fold” device will reportedly launch at a separate event.

Samsung has been working on an Android XR headset, codenamed Project Moohan, in partnership with Google for a while now. We’ve previously heard launch date rumors, but a reliable outlet has now revealed a different date.

ET News reports, citing industry sources, that Samsung will host an online launch for its Project Moohan headset on October 21 (October 22 in Korea). The outlet states that the headset’s features and specs will unsurprisingly be revealed on the day, followed by official sales.

The Korean outlet said Samsung initially planned to launch the device on September 29, per a previous rumor, but delayed the launch due to “internal marketing strategy coordination and quality assurance.” It’s believed Samsung might have 100,000 units at first, but that it will “adjust” shipments based on demand.

ET News adds that Samsung’s bi-folding foldable (or “tri-fold”) will launch at a separate event. It expects this device to launch at the end of October or in November. Meanwhile, the website says Samsung’s XR glasses, in partnership with Google, will launch early next year.

Colleague C Scott Brown went hands-on with the Project Moohan headset earlier this year. He found that the hardware was “premium and polished” and that it was very comfortable as well. Scott also praised the visual fidelity and Apple-style controller-free navigation. But time will tell if the software experience and Android XR match up to the hardware.

