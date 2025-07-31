Don’t worry, Samsung’s Android XR headset is still launching this year

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR During its most recent earnings call, Samsung has re-confirmed that its Project Moohan Android XR headset is launching “this year.”

Samsung has previously hinted at a 2025 release date, and this is the latest confirmation that it’s still on track.

An earlier report suggested Project Moohan could be released as early as October.

Samsung has had a busy 2025, launching the Galaxy S25 series at the start of the year and most recently releasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 series. But there’s another Samsung gadget that’s still on track to be released this year, and it’s arguably the company’s most interesting: its Project Moohan Android XR headset.

Samsung has remained pretty tight-lipped about Project Moohan since the headset was first teased in January, though it has repeatedly insisted that the headset is launching in 2025. But as the months roll on and there’s still no sight of it, doubt has begun to creep in.

Thankfully, Samsung is committing to getting its Android XR headset on store shelves before the end of 2025. In the company’s latest earnings call on July 30, Samsung confirmed that Project Moohan will still launch “this year.”

The full quote reads as follows:

“Meanwhile, we are also preparing to introduce next-generation innovative products, including our XR headset and TriFold smartphone this year. Our XR headset, which seamlessly integrates the XR ecosystem developed in partnership with Google as well as multimodal AI capabilities will serve as a key stepping stone in solidifying our leadership in future technologies and further expanding the Galaxy ecosystem.”

Although Samsung didn’t get specific about when “this year” we’ll see Project Moohan, previous reporting has suggested it could be sooner than you might expect.

In June, one report claimed that Samsung would hold a Project Moohan launch event on September 29 this year. The headset would then reportedly launch on October 13 in South Korea, with availability in other markets (such as the US) following at a later date.

For a device set to launch within the next five months, there’s a lot we still don’t know about Samsung’s first Android XR headset. What kind of first-party XR experiences is Samsung crafting for it? How long will the battery last? What’s the display resolution? And, perhaps most importantly, how much will it cost? Oh, and what’s it actually going to be called?

The good news is that we should have all of those answers sooner rather than later.

