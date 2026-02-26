Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display just passed an independent test, and the numbers are wild!

TL;DR Samsung Display’s Flex Magic Pixel OLED, which is now featured on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, has been independently verified to sharply reduce screen visibility from side angles.

Testing shows brightness drops to just 3.5% at 45 degrees and below 0.9% at 60 degrees, far lower than conventional smartphone displays.

Samsung’s Privacy Display just got a big credibility boost, and this time, the headline isn’t about how to use it on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Display says its Flex Magic Pixel (FMP) OLED technology has now been independently verified by UL Solutions, a globally recognized independent testing and certification body.

UL Solutions confirms that the new OLED panel designed by Samsung Display delivers strong viewing-angle privacy across all off-axis viewing angles.

It retains just 3.5% of its brightness at a 45-degree angle, and 0.9% or less at 60 degrees. That means the content is reduced to roughly one-thirtieth of its brightness at 45 degrees, and less than one-hundredth at steeper angles, which is a very impressive drop-off and a stark contrast to conventional smartphone displays, which typically maintain around 40% brightness when viewed from the side.

To achieve this, Samsung Display says it re-engineered a key OLED structure — the Black Matrix — which separates red, green, and blue subpixels. Instead of a single layer, the company developed a multi-layer light-blocking structure that precisely controls how light spreads from individual subpixels, each only a few micrometers wide.

This is paired with Samsung Display’s polarizer-free OLED platform, LEAD, which already boosts brightness and reduces power consumption. The combined system is now branded LEAD 2.0, integrating Flex Magic Pixel privacy control while also improving power efficiency.

Samsung Display says it has filed around 150 patents since 2020 related to the technologies required to make this possible.

While the company isn’t naming devices, this independent verification adds weight to claims that more Android phones will get privacy displays in the near future. It’s expected that Chinese smartphone OEMs are also testing the technology and will be applying it to flagships releasing around September. But for now, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra certainly has a big first-mover’s advantage.

