Looks like the Galaxy S26 series will still be rough on sensitive eyes

TL;DR Samsung confirmed the Galaxy S26 series does not include a flicker-reduction or DC-like dimming option, potentially making the display on the phones uncomfortable for users with PWM sensitivity.

The company said that the display’s flicker behavior remains unchanged from previous flagships, and the new Privacy Display does not affect the dimming method.

The phones are expected to use a low 480Hz PWM rate, lagging behind rivals like HONOR that offer much higher, more eye-friendly PWM frequencies.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series may once again be a tough phone to use for people with PWM sensitivity, based on comments Samsung shared during a recent media roundtable. The company confirmed that there is no accessibility option on the new phones to reduce or disable display flicker, and that the panel’s underlying dimming behavior remains unchanged compared to previous flagships.

Samsung said the Galaxy S26 lineup does not include any flicker-reduction option like the one found on some Motorola Edge phones that allows users to switch off PWM dimming in favor of DC-like dimming. Such options are often recommended for users who experience eye strain, headaches, or discomfort when using phones with aggressive PWM dimming at lower brightness levels.

The company also clarified that the new Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 series does not change how brightness is controlled. In other words, while the privacy feature limits side-angle visibility, it does not alter the dimming method or flicker characteristics of the panel itself.

PWM, or pulse-width modulation, is a common technique used in OLED displays to control brightness by rapidly turning pixels on and off. At lower brightness levels, this flickering becomes stronger, and for people with PWM sensitivity, lower PWM frequencies can trigger visible discomfort even if the flicker isn’t obviously noticeable. A higher PWM frequency generally results in a more comfortable viewing experience.

Based on Samsung’s statements, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to stick with a relatively low 480Hz PWM dimming rate, similar to previous Samsung flagships. That puts it well behind rivals like HONOR, which has been pushing much higher PWM rates in recent years. Devices such as the HONOR Magic V5 support ultra-high rates, allowing users to switch between 3840Hz and 4320Hz, significantly reducing flicker-related discomfort for sensitive users.

For buyers who need display comfort and accessibility, Samsung’s decision suggests the Galaxy S26 series may once again lag behind competitors that are actively addressing PWM sensitivity.

