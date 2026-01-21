Samsung just leaked the Galaxy S26 Ultra's long-rumored Privacy Display feature

TL;DR A screenshot from Samsung’s Good Lock team reveals a dedicated Quick Panel toggle for the Privacy Display feature in One UI 8.5.

It’s expected to work with Samsung’s new M14 OLED panel and Flex Magic Pixel tech to physically narrow viewing angles.

From an angle, the screen should appear black, while the user still gets a normal, bright view head-on.

If you usually buy those dark, grainy privacy screen protectors as soon as you get a new phone, you might want to wait before ordering one for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung seems ready to fix your shoulder surfer problem with hardware, and now there’s software evidence to prove it.

After months of rumors about the Flex Magic Pixel technology, a new slip-up from Samsung has effectively confirmed the existence of a built-in Privacy Display. A screenshot shared by the Good Lock team (via Tarun Vats) shows a new quick toggle for this feature in an early version of One UI 8.5.

The new toggle appears where the Modes toggle is usually found. This is the clearest sign yet that the long-rumored feature is real, making a hardware-level privacy option easy to access with a software switch.

This isn’t just a software dimming feature. It should work together with the S26 Ultra’s new M14 OLED panel. When you tap the button, the screen probably changes the light direction with Flex Magic Pixel tech to make the viewing angles much narrower. You’ll see the screen as usual, but the person next to you on the subway will see only a black screen.

External privacy screen protectors can be annoying. They make your screen dimmer, interfere with fingerprint sensors, and mess up the viewing angles when you want to show someone a video.

With the S26 Ultra, you get the best of both worlds. You can enjoy a bright display for watching Netflix at home, and then turn on Privacy Display mode when you check your bank balance in a coffee shop.

With the Galaxy S26 series expected to launch in late February 2026, we won’t have to wait long to see this in action. Just be ready for the price talk, since technology like this usually isn’t cheap.

