One UI 9 borrows one of the iPhone's most useful call features

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The stock Samsung dialer in One UI 9 now shows calls from other apps.

Currently, it shows calls made using Meet and WhatsApp.

Google recently announced plans to include call logs from other apps into Android’s default Phone app.

The Android vs. iOS debate has no end in sight, but there’s one way iPhones have had a clear edge over Android devices until recently, which is how they display your call log. Alongside regular phone calls, the iOS Phone app also lists calls made through other apps, whether that’s instant messengers, such as WhatsApp or Telegram, or video calling ones, such as Meet. Thankfully, Google is now moving in the same direction as well — and other brands are following along.

Earlier this month, Google announced it would start showing the history of VoIP calls within its Phone app, and the feature is set to arrive on all phones running Android 16 and using the Google Phone as the default dialer. But, as it appears, Samsung is already preparing to add it to its own dialer too in the upcoming One UI 9.

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The Samsung Phone app on One UI 9 now shows calls made via other apps, just like it does on the iPhone’s dialer. Based on the screenshots shared by SamMobile, the Samsung dialer from One UI 9 now also displays calls made via Google Meet and WhatsApp.

My colleague Zachary Kew-Denniss confirmed that the option exists on their Galaxy S26 running One UI 9 Beta 2.

If you don’t want your phone call records to be infiltrated with call logs from other apps, go to Settings in the Phone app by tapping the three-dot button, then navigate to Other call settings > Other calling apps. Here, you will be able to disable history from other apps, including WhatsApp and Meet. We’re not seeing other apps, such as Telegram, for now, but we could expect Samsung to expand the list in the near future.

In addition to consolidating call logs, the addition could also prevent Now Brief from constantly reminding you to call your parents if you prefer calling them over other apps.

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