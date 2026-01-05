Haven't called your parents in a while? Your Galaxy phone may soon guilt you into making that call

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s One UI 8.5 can prompt you to “say hello to your family” if you haven’t contacted them in a while.

The feature is apparently part of Now Brief and Now Bar and notes the number of days since you contacted a specific family member.

Samsung recently released the One UI 8.5 beta software, allowing Galaxy S25 series owners to go hands-on with the upcoming update. There’s no shortage of features and tweaks, but it looks like Samsung has another nifty addition.

Twitter user NirmalSri reports that Now Brief on One UI 8.5 can prompt you to “say hello to your family” if you haven’t contacted them in a while. According to the user’s screenshot, the feature notes the number of days since your last contact with the loved one (26 days, in this case). You can dismiss the message by tapping the Not now button.

This option was seemingly corroborated by leaker Ice Universe a couple of days later, showing up on the Now Bar in One UI 8.5. According to the leaker, the notification appeared because he hadn’t contacted his mother in 22 days (shameful!).

There are still a few questions regarding this feature, such as how it determines who your family members are. Is it simply referring to contacts associated with a family group, or is the company using other details to identify loved ones? Can users manually choose which family members should get the reminder treatment? In any event, this seems like a smart and charming addition to Samsung’s upcoming software.

