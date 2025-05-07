Samsung's Now Bar could get a welcome upgrade in One UI 8

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests Samsung’s Now Bar could get a notable upgrade in the upcoming One UI 8 update.

The Now Bar in One UI 8 could support phone calls and Do Not Disturb functionality.

It currently supports everything from sports scores and music playback to health info and the stopwatch.

Samsung’s Now Bar in One UI 7 is a nifty lock screen widget that provides live information and controls for activities like music playback, sports scores, the stopwatch, and more. However, leaked images suggest that the Now Bar could get even better in One UI 8.

Twitter tipster topraks9plus posted images and a video showing an upgraded Now Bar experience. The user was apparently running an early version of One UI 8 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The images and video show One UI 8’s Now Bar displaying phone call information, namely the call duration and the contact name. The upgraded Now Bar will also show your device’s Do Not Disturb status.

These would be two notable additions to the Now Bar. The widget currently supports sports scores from Google, a media player, Google Maps info, Samsung Health, Interpreter functionality, the Clock app (e.g. stopwatch), the Voice Recorder app, Samsung Notes, and Emergency functionality.

This isn’t the only noteworthy upgrade we’re expecting from One UI 8. The new software is also tipped to arrive with video summarization smarts, Now Bar support on Flip phone cover screens, a revamped weather app, and a few more improvements.

