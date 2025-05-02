One UI 8 leak indicates Samsung could fix Now Bar oversight on Flip foldables

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked videos show improved app closing animations in Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8 update. This is a subtle change that most users will not notice.

Further, flip phones like the Galaxy Z Flip are also said to be getting the full Now Bar functionality on their cover screens with the One UI 8 update. This would fix a rather noticeable oversight from Samsung when it introduced the feature with One UI 7.

One UI 7 rollout is in full swing, but there’s no escaping the fact that it was heavily delayed. So while Samsung is already at work preparing the One UI 8 update for its devices, it isn’t surprising since it’s about time anyway. We’ve already seen a few leaks showing the upcoming Android platform update for Galaxy devices. New leaks are now shedding light on the animation improvements and the Now Bar optimization for Flip foldables.

X user Gamer Omega has shared a video purportedly showing off animations on One UI 8. Allegedly, One UI 8 no longer interrupts the app closing animation if you spam-exit a few apps.

If you’re still wondering what’s happening, here’s the same process on One UI 7. The X user highlights that when they close an app while another is closing, the previous animation just disappears. This behavior is seemingly fixed with One UI 8.

This is one ui 7. Look closer, when i exit an app while another app is closing, the other animation just disappears, which is completely fixed on 8. pic.twitter.com/614IBGcl9o — Gamer Omega (@Gamer0mega) May 1, 2025

If you still don’t see it, it’s safe to say that this change won’t impact you. It’s a minor change anyway, but it’s one of those small touches that can improve the user experience for those who can perceive the change.

However, what will be more noticeable by many people will be the Now Bar feature that will make its way to the cover screen on flip foldables, as shared again by X user Gamer Omega.

Samsung One UI 8 leak: Flip cover acreen now bar is FINALLY merged with the normal now bar pic.twitter.com/r9q6XUR12k — Gamer Omega (@Gamer0mega) May 1, 2025

Users get the Now Bar feature with One UI 7 on flip foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but only on the inner display currently. This partially defeats the purpose of a flip foldable, as users will have to open up the phone to access these controls quickly. Presenting these Now Bar controls on the cover screen should have happened with One UI 7 when the feature was introduced, but better late than never.

Are you excited by what Samsung is cooking with One UI 8? Let us know in the comments below!

