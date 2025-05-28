One UI 8 makes it much easier to find downloaded files, and I hope Google copies this trick

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s My Files app in One UI 8 lets you filter files by the app that was used to download them.

This is a helpful addition and should help you find files faster.

This improvement joins a variety of other One UI 8 improvements and additions

Samsung just launched the One UI 8 beta program today, landing on the Galaxy S25 series in several countries. We’ve been combing through the software to discover all the new features, and it turns out Samsung’s file manager has gained a very useful addition.

Samsung confirmed in the One UI 8 beta changelog that the My Files app now lets you filter files based on the app that was used to download them. Check out our screenshot below to see this option.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

This is a helpful addition to the My Files app, and we hope Google and Android OEMs copy this feature for their own file manager apps. The ability to filter files by the app that downloaded them could help if you forgot the name or location of the downloaded file. It’s also a time-saver if you’ve got a ton of files downloaded from one app but you’re looking for a file downloaded via a rarely used app.

This isn’t the only notable feature we spotted in the One UI 8 beta. Samsung’s new phone software also offers Android 16‘s improved split-screen multitasking, an improved Secure Folder, and a more intuitive Quick Share app.

