One UI 8.5 could make life easier when switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is apparently preparing two AI-based connectivity toggles in One UI 8.5.

Both of these toggles would automatically decide when your phone switches from mobile data to Wi-Fi.

It seems like one toggle could let your phone automatically switch to mobile data based on places where you’ve manually made the switch.

Many Android phones today offer an option to seamlessly switch between mobile data and Wi-Fi as needed. This is particularly useful if you’ve got a poor Wi-Fi connection, allowing you to automatically switch to mobile data for a better experience. However, it looks like Samsung could offer two ways to customize this switch-over experience.

SammyGuru reports that One UI 8.5 has two AI-related toggles that govern when you switch from Wi-Fi to mobile data. The first toggle is called Intelligent Link Assessment, and switches your phone from Wi-Fi to mobile data based on “Wi-Fi link data.” I’m guessing this means the phone will look at your Wi-Fi connection’s speed, latency, and other factors before deciding to switch. That’s pretty similar to the option seen on phones from other companies.

Meanwhile, the second AI-related toggle is called Intelligent Network Switch, and it will switch to mobile data based on “Wi-Fi handover history along the user’s movement route.” In other words, your Galaxy phone might automatically transition to mobile data in places where you’ve previously had to manually switch.

SammyGuru also reports that One UI 8.5 has a Realtime Data Priority Mode toggle in the Wi-Fi settings menu. A snippet of text next to the toggle confirms that this mode will “prioritize video calling and realtime gaming data over background data usage.”

This toggle doesn’t seem different from the Prioritize real-time data toggle seen in One UI 8, which also promises to give network priority to games, video calls, and other real-time data scenarios. Either way, this would be a welcome feature on more Samsung phones, especially if you’re facing lag, stuttering, and other issues during a call or gaming session.

These aren’t the only features we’re expecting when Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5 to its Galaxy phones. We’ve also discovered that Samsung’s new software could bring a native double-tap back gesture, a privacy display feature, and a way to fight photosensitive epilepsy.

