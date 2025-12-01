Hidden code reveals Samsung phones are in for a major wireless charging upgrade

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR New strings found in One UI 8.5 builds explicitly reference “Super fast wireless charging.”

Rumors suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra could reach 25W wireless speeds, while the base models may hit 20W, up from the current 15W wireless charging speeds on the Galaxy S25 series.

If true, this would be the first wireless charging speed upgrade for the lineup since the Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung’s flagships have long been criticized for their slow charging speeds, but there’s a sliver of hope on the horizon with the Galaxy S26 series. We’ve spotted branding for Super Fast Charging 3.0, which aligns well with rumors of 60W PPS charging destined for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung is also working on faster wireless charging, and we’ve now spotted more clues about it.

Current builds of Samsung’s One UI 8 include the following strings for wireless charging:

Code Copy Text <string name="kg_power_charging_wirelessly">Wireless charging: %d%%</string> <string name="kg_power_fast_charging_wirelessly">Fast wireless charging: %d%%</string>

The “fast wireless charging” toast typically appears when charging with 15W wireless chargers, while you get the usual “wireless charging” toast with 5-10W chargers.

A newer One UI 8.5 build now includes a third string, this time for Super fast wireless charging:

Code Copy Text <string name="kg_power_super_fast_charging_wirelessly">Super fast wireless charging: %d%%</string>

There is no version number associated here, unlike what we saw for wired charging.

The Galaxy S20 series from 2020 was the first Galaxy S flagship to support 15W wireless charging. Ever since then, every Galaxy S flagship has featured the same 15W speeds under the “Fast wireless charging” branding, despite several competing Android flagships offering wireless charging solutions with speeds of 50W-80W with proprietary wireless chargers.

With the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung is rumored to finally upgrade wireless charging speeds. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus could finally upgrade from 15W to 20W wireless charging, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra could jump up to 25W wireless charging. This upgrade is said to reduce wireless charging time by 40%. It remains to be seen which of the two speeds would get the “Super fast wireless charging” branding.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

